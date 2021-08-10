Orion180 Launches The "Star Outreach Program," A Charitable Initiative To Support Nonprofit Organizations Across The Southeast

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., today announced the launch of its latest charitable initiative, the "Star Outreach Program," which will provide support to local communities across the Southeast.

With each new policy, Orion180 will allocate a fixed amount towards a charitable fund, which is distributed to local organizations and causes in the areas that are important to the company and its agency partners. The first round of donations totals more than $25,000 and is going to five charities nominated by Orion180 and its agency partners – Great Things in Jacksonville, Neighbor Up Brevard, Ronald McDonald House of Mississippi, Help4Kids South Carolina, and Home of Grace. Together, these organizations improve thousands of lives by providing support to local communities, children, and families.

"We are thrilled to kick start the Star Outreach Program to support nonprofits in our backyard and beyond," said Ken Gregg, founder and CEO of Orion180. "Neighbor Up Brevard is an organization that is especially close to the team at Orion180, and we are humbled to include it in our first round of donations. Looking to the coming months, we can't wait to team up with even more agency partners to make a tangible impact on local communities across the region."

The first round of donations was made in partnership with the Jarod Mitchell Agency, Lemon Mohler & Brandye Renfroe, and Field Insurance Agency of Surfside, Inc.

"I am dedicated to supporting my surrounding community in Mississippi and truly proud to have partnered with Orion180 to make a contribution to the neighboring Ronald McDonald House," said Brandye Renfroe. "With Orion180's help, we'll be able to make a greater impact on local families in need of support."

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi, with plans to expand into Tennessee and Georgia.

Through the Star Outreach Program, the company aims to donate more than $100,000 to at least a dozen charities throughout the year. For more information, please visit https://www.orion180.com/community-involvement/.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

