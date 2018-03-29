Orion/Tenax Therapeutics's Simdax (levosimendan) Drug Analysis: A Calcium-Sensitizing Agent Indicated for the Treatment of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

Simdax (levosimendan; Orion/Tenax Therapeutics) is a calcium-sensitizing agent indicated for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) in situations where conventional therapy is not sufficient. It acts by binding to cardiac troponin C in a calcium-dependent manner. Its pharmacological effects include increased cardiac contractility mediated by calcium sensitization of troponin C, vasodilation based on the opening of potassium channels in the vasculature, and cardioprotection due to the opening of mitochondrial potassium channels in the cardiomyocytes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Profiles

Simdax: Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Simdax for ADHF - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The author's drug asment summary of Simdax for ADHF

Figure 3: The author's drug assessment summary of Simdax for ADHF



List of Tables

Table 1: Simdax drug profile

Table 2: Simdax Phase III data in ADHF

