Orion/Tenax Therapeutics's Simdax (levosimendan) Drug Analysis: A Calcium-Sensitizing Agent Indicated for the Treatment of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

The "Drug Analysis: Simdax" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Simdax (levosimendan; Orion/Tenax Therapeutics) is a calcium-sensitizing agent indicated for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) in situations where conventional therapy is not sufficient. It acts by binding to cardiac troponin C in a calcium-dependent manner. Its pharmacological effects include increased cardiac contractility mediated by calcium sensitization of troponin C, vasodilation based on the opening of potassium channels in the vasculature, and cardioprotection due to the opening of mitochondrial potassium channels in the cardiomyocytes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Profiles
- Simdax: Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
List of Figures
Figure 1: Simdax for ADHF - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The author's drug asment summary of Simdax for ADHF
Figure 3: The author's drug assessment summary of Simdax for ADHF
List of Tables
Table 1: Simdax drug profile
Table 2: Simdax Phase III data in ADHF
