Orisun Acquisition Corp. Announces that Common Stock, Warrants and Rights to Commence Separate Trading on or about November 7, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisun Acquisition Corp. ("the Company" or "ORSN") (NASDAQ:ORSNU), today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock, warrants and rights included in its units commencing on or about November 7, 2019.

The common stock, warrants and rights will trade on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols ORSN, ORSNW and ORSNR, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol ORSNU. After separation, the common stock, warrants and rights may be recombined to create units.

About Orisun Acquisition Corp.

Orisun Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intend to focus on operating businesses in and around the high-tech industry in the United States.

