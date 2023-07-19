Orium Launches Collection of Masterclasses on Composable.com

News provided by

Orium

19 Jul, 2023, 09:25 ET

Gain insights from experts with real-world experience on some of the most common topics in composable architecture

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Orium, the leading composable commerce specialist in North America, today announced a series of masterclasses on Composable.com. Led by industry experts from commercetools, Elastic Path, Google Cloud, Orium, Vercel, and more, these courses are designed to provide real-world insights on some of the most common topics companies are grappling with in adopting composable architecture.

Leveraging MACH technology principles, a composable architecture promises greater operational efficiency, helps IT lower total infrastructure costs, and provides flexibility and faster time-to-market for customer-facing service applications. These masterclasses will help inform and inspire retail and commerce business leaders and tech practitioners alike with content focused on specific aspects of the journey to successfully transitioning to composable commerce.

The content is structured across three primary tracks—Managing Business Complexity, Structuring a Composable Architecture, and Orchestrating Customer Journeys—but students can dive into any of the content, mixing and matching to suit their needs, as they learn how to create the solutions that work best for their organization.

The initial masterclass offerings include:

More courses will be added monthly, and students can register in advance to be notified when the courses go live, or view the pre-recorded videos anytime post-launch. Each masterclass is 20-40 minutes long and students are welcome to take as many courses as they like free of charge.

"Right now, companies are looking to optimize and improve operational excellence, and composable architectures are ideal for achieving the agility and flexibility needed to realize those gains," said Jason Cottrell, founder and CEO of Orium. "To help accelerate the transition to composable, we've partnered with some of the top experts across the industry with direct experience and insight to dig in deeper on some of the most common topics of concern when it comes to moving to a composable architecture. We'll give you the information you need to successfully navigate the transition and take your business to the next level."

Follow Orium

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oriuminc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oriuminc

About Orium

Orium, a certified B Corp, is North America's leading composable commerce consultancy and system integrator. With over a decade of experience in digital programs, the company helps ambitious commerce and retail brands execute, innovate, and transform more quickly, enabling them to deliver engaging customer experiences and scale their brands across channels. Orium brings deep capabilities in data-driven design, AI implementation, and personalization through strong partnerships with technology leaders as a member of the MACH Alliance. More information can be found at www.orium.com.

SOURCE Orium

Also from this source

Orium Launches Composable UI to Accelerate the Adoption of Composable Commerce

Composable.com Relaunches with Eight New Sponsors to Support Next Generation Retail and Commerce Experiences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.