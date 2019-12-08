ORIX and MarketsandMarkets™ Announce Exclusive Scale-up Partnership in Japan

CHICAGO, TOKYO and PUNE, India, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIX Corporation ("ORIX"), a diversified financial services group in Japan, and MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd. ("MnM"), a leading, global market research and consulting company today announced the launch of an exclusive, strategic partnership focused on the Japan market. The partnership, which will be run as a joint operation by the two companies, is intended to bring together MnM's rapidly growing Knowledge Store ("KS") subscription business in Japan with the brand, in-house teams and vast network of clients serviced by ORIX to rapidly build the leading, next-generation research and insights provider to enterprises in Japan.

Mr. Hiroyuki Ishinaga, Deputy head of corporate business Headquarters at ORIX, said, "We are very excited to launch this partnership in Japan. Japanese businesses are the third largest investors in the world into technology, but the ROI remains at low levels which is an enormous problem. KS is an advanced intelligence platform which enables clients to significantly improve their ROI of technology investment, with the ability to substantially empower Japanese companies to improve business decision making and outcomes. I am very pleased with the initial test marketing results and look forward to scaling KS rapidly in Japan."

Mr. Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO at MnM said, "This partnership is truly strategic and together with ORIX, we are poised to address the needs of many corporations in Japan as we scale up together. MnM has always been at the forefront of disrupting the traditional research industry with an overwhelming focus on transforming the revenue trajectory of our clients by innovating on our research methodology, delivery format and client servicing philosophy and we expect to take that to the next level with ORIX in Japan".

Mr. Shelly Singh, COO and Board Member at MnM added, "This is a very significant milestone for us and I intend to be working very closely with ORIX and my teams to build a true market leader".

This partnership was initiated by and will continue to be supported by Mr. Arijit Sengupta, a serial entrepreneur and a member of MnM's advisory board and, Mr. Teruhisa Sadanaga, Managing Director of MT Management. Mr. Teruhisa (Terry) Sadanaga has over 20 years of experience in working closely with global corporations and Japan, and now acts as a strategic advisor to build valuable partnerships across tech, data, real estate and business services, with a recent focus on bringing India originated business models into Japan by initiating joint ventures and business alliances.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ and https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591;NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses. Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd. has been disrupting the traditional market research industry since its inception in 2009 with its knowledge and insights platform serving more than 7500 global customers including over 80% of Fortune and Global 500 companies. MnM's unique platform enables enterprises to predict how shifts in revenue sources of their clients and their clients' clients are impacting their revenue mix ahead of time. MnM's mission is to help its customers derive the full benefit of this enormous revenue shift of approximately US$ 25 trillion which impacts every B2B company.

