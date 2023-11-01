Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce Appoints Chief Executive Officer, Eyes Chamber Growth and Member Engagement

News provided by

Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce

01 Nov, 2023, 12:50 ET

Sarah Stasukewicz brings a fresh perspective and knowledge of the Orland Park community.

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes Sarah Stasukewicz, the organization's Chief Executive Officer to her new role. Stasukewicz's appointment marks an important time of growth and expansion for the Chamber. As a lifelong member of the Orland Park community and non-profit leader, Stasukewicz brings civic leadership experience and deep knowledge of local business, economic drivers and opportunities within the region. Prior to joining the Chamber, Sustukewicz oversaw the Stellwagen Farm, Senator John Humphrey House and other historic sites within the Village of Orland Park. She is poised to lead the Chamber and further the Chamber's mission of helping area businesses – and the community – grow and prosper.

"Sarah is an ideal fit for this role and will play a pivotal role in helping the Chamber achieve and further its goals of fostering an environment where local businesses can thrive," said Chamber President, Ramzi Hassan. "We are fortunate to have her leadership and I am confident she will make a positive impact on the Chamber as well as our community."

Stasukewicz's responsibilities will include: Chamber Strategy, Member Engagement, Operations and Board Communication.

"It is an honor to lead the Chamber at this important time for the organization. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated members, Board of Directors and Chamber Staff to build on the positive momentum and continue to serve our local business community," said Stasukewicz.

About the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce

The Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-proflt corporation established in 1958 to increase business growth within the community. Originally boasting 14 members, the Chamber's membership has grown to more than 600 businesses and organizations. The Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce is the primary resource to help business and the community grow and prosper.

SOURCE Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce

