Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce Appoints Chief Executive Officer, Eyes Chamber Growth and Member Engagement
01 Nov, 2023, 12:50 ET
Sarah Stasukewicz brings a fresh perspective and knowledge of the Orland Park community.
ORLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes Sarah Stasukewicz, the organization's Chief Executive Officer to her new role. Stasukewicz's appointment marks an important time of growth and expansion for the Chamber. As a lifelong member of the Orland Park community and non-profit leader, Stasukewicz brings civic leadership experience and deep knowledge of local business, economic drivers and opportunities within the region. Prior to joining the Chamber, Sustukewicz oversaw the Stellwagen Farm, Senator John Humphrey House and other historic sites within the Village of Orland Park. She is poised to lead the Chamber and further the Chamber's mission of helping area businesses – and the community – grow and prosper.
