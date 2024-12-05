Orlandi to Celebrate 160 Years of Innovation and Excellence in 2025

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlandi, a leader in beauty sampling, home and automotive air care, and custom filling and packaging, is thrilled to announce its 160th anniversary in 2025.

Founded in 1865 by E. P. Coby, the company started as a financial printer in New York City. Over the decades, Orlandi has introduced numerous innovations that have set industry standards. These include the development of proprietary testing papers in 1915 that are still the benchmark today for global fragrance development and evaluation, the very first department store scented print ads in the 1950s, and the popular magazine fragrance strip ads of the 1980s until recently. Beginning in the 1970s, Orlandi diversified into car and home air freshening product manufacturing, as well as the contract filling and packaging of consumer goods, perfumes, powder, cosmetic and pharmaceutical bulks.

For lipstick sampling, Orlandi introduced ColorKiss® in 2000, and in 2014 introduced a revolutionary, fully water soluble and biodegradable sample under the tradename TouchUps®. Other innovations include Versa® solid cologne labels, Oasis® liquid EDT and beauty cosmetics labels, Reveal® labels, and the eco-friendly V-Shapes® monodose sampling package introduced in 2022, all providing effective ways to sample perfumes and cosmetics.

Today, Orlandi operates manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and sales offices in Farmingdale, NY, Paris, France, Chattanooga, TN, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. "Celebrating 160 years is a testament to our enduring commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Sven Dobler, CEO of Orlandi. "We are proud of our rich history and excited about the future as we continue to lead the way in sustainable beauty sampling, air care product manufacturing and contract filling and packaging."

About Orlandi:

Orlandi, headquartered in Farmingdale, NY, is a leading international supplier of over 25 different fragrance and cosmetic sampling solutions to the beauty and consumer products sector. It also provides contract packaging, filling, design, and manufacturing services for home and air care applications. Family-owned and operated, Orlandi continues to build value for its stakeholders through excellence in research, innovation, sustainable product design, superior quality, and customer service.

