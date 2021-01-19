Orlando Adán's new book Frases Idiomáticas y Proverbios del Español, an insightful collection of Spanish new and familiar historical and cultural adages

Adán said this about his book: "This work is an excellent source of study and reference material for Spanish language students, as well as for Spanish teachers and the public in general. It also serves as an important working tool for translators and interpreters.

The phrases suggested are real-life and common-use phrases familiar to the entire Hispanic world.

Includes a list of the sixty-seven most commonly used Spanish-language proverbs and their equivalent in English, plus fifty set phrases.

This is a brand-new reference book within the language reference category and will certainly catch the reader's attention."

Published by Page Publishing, Orlando Adán's new book Frases Idiomáticas y Proverbios del Español shares various philosophical and practical proverbs that reveal the richness of Hispanic culture.

Consumers who wish to learn more about the Spanish heritage through flourishing language can purchase Frases Idiomáticas y Proverbios del Español in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

