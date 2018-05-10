Orlando Area Community Offers Large Acreage and Waterfront Homesites; Parcels starting at $59,900

Woodland Hills, offered by Gulf Atlantic Land Sales Broker is one of the best-kept secrets of central Florida. Positioned near the rare, rolling hills of Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida, Woodland Hills offers some of the most scenic and spacious views within the Sunshine State. These large acreage, waterfront homesites range from 3 to 7 acres, and boast a wide range of wildlife, 100+ year-old oaks that reflect the foliage and beauty exclusive to central Florida. The premier community has county maintained paved roads, underground utilities no monthly HOA dues or CDD fees and has equestrian potential.

Woodland Hills residents are able to enjoy the amenities, entertainment and airports from nearby, tourism-influenced, Howey-In-The-Hills, and Orlando, while the large acreage and waterfront sites ensure the privacy and serenity of the great outdoors while being ideally situated less than 30 minutes from downtown Orlando with the Harris Chain of Lakes and boat launch just minutes away!

This opportunity to own premier land in one of the most beautiful spots in central Florida is a one-day event. After months of securing approvals, partner Terry Clayton with Florida Land Sales has set the sale for Saturday, May 19th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. With only 14 homesites available Florida Land sales anticipate an early sell out on May 19th. Go to www.woodlandhillsfl.com and fill out the webform today to become a mailing list member and secure an early appointment time or call (877) 928-5263.

WOODLAND HILLS AMENITIES:

14 Oversized Tracts, 6 of them are waterfront.

Great School System

Near Great Golf & 5 Star Dining

Minutes to Harris Chain of Lakes & Boat Launch

Unique, Hilly Topography Offers an Alternative to Normal Boring Flat Florida Land

Equestrian Potential

No Monthly HOA Dues or CDD Fees

County Maintained Paved Roads and Utilities

No Time Frame to Build & Choose Your Own Builder

About Florida Land Sales

Florida Land Sales has made its mark–and its reputation–by creating premium waterfront land and large acreage communities for sale throughout the state of Florida. We spot the potential in undeveloped acreage, showcase and enhance its natural features, and design exceptional, family-focused communities. And because our communities are environmentally sustainable, they'll be around for generations to come. To learn more visit www.woodlandhillsfl.com.

Contact: Woodland Hills

Email: info@flland.net

URL: www.woodlandhillsfl.com

Telephone: (877) 928-5263

