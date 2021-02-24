Orlando Attorney Piercy Stakelum Secures High Six Figure Settlement Using Dash Cam Video

Under Florida law, there is usually a rebuttable presumption that the second vehicle in a "rear-end" collision is at fault for the crash. In this case, the client's insurance company argued exactly this point and initially denied the claim by asserting Mr. Stakelum's client was at fault for the crash. There were no independent witnesses, but the client's dashboard camera recorded a video with sound of the collision occurring exactly as he described it. Mr. Stakelum was able to use the video along with the threat of a separate bad faith insurance lawsuit, to leverage a confidential high six figure settlement for his client.

"Our case would have been dead in the water without the dash cam video," stated Mr. Stakelum. "We had the entire claim resolved within six months. Since this case, I tell every family member, friend, and client to get a dash cam as soon as possible to protect yourself in case you get in a future crash."

Piercy Stakelum has been practicing personal injury law in Central and Southwest Florida for over 23 years. His specialty is representing clients in car, motorcycle, truck, and slip and fall accidents. His firm has offices in Orlando, Tampa, Naples, Ft. Myers and Melbourne, Florida. You can learn more about Mr. Stakelum and his firm, Trial Pro, P.A. through the website www.trialpro.com.



