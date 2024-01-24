ORLANDO BALLET SHOWS THE LOVE WITH THE SLEEPING BEAUTY ON VALENTINE'S WEEKEND

Love conquers all in this iconic and classic beloved fairy tale

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One kiss -- that's all it took to awaken beautiful Princess Aurora from her century-long slumber leading her to unknowingly meet her handsome Prince. Everyone craves more sleep, but poor Princess Aurora's excessive nap was actually a revenge curse committed by a bitter fairy who had special powers and wasn't afraid to use them -- so she did, inciting the enchanting tale of The Sleeping Beauty.

Orlando Ballet Presents The Sleeping Beauty. Company Dancers: Dahlia Denicore, Thomas Gerhardt. Photography: Michael Cairns

Recognized as one of the all-time, most successful, and lasting classical works, The Sleeping Beauty will be performed February 15-18, 2024 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.orlandoballet.org.

Renowned for its remarkably demanding choreography, The Sleeping Beauty is more than just one of the world's most beloved fairy tales; it is a powerful ballet that comes to life on stage through choreographer Christopher Stowell's staging paired with the wonderfully lush and memorable musical score that could only have been composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Stowell's choreography -- based on Marius Petipa's original 1890 production -- has a sweet, subtle human touch that ushers the audience through an exciting journey of good versus evil and jealousy versus hate, until love conquers all and everyone lives happily ever after. This ballet has a touch of whimsy with special appearances by other beloved fairy tale characters including Red Riding Hood and Puss in Boots. Stowell, the son of professional ballet dancers, blends his experience, knowledge, tradition, and grace to make this story undeniably new and fresh each and every time.

"People love this classic story of a princess who has been put under a spell by an evil fairy only to be saved by a good fairy, and, of course, a magical kiss from a handsome prince," said Artistic Director Jorden Morris. "It's timeless, it's certainly iconic and it's all on Valentine's weekend – the sheer romance of it all is what makes this such a special event."

Morris adds that the sets and over-the-top costumes add to the magical tone of this beloved fairy tale told through remarkable and mesmerizing choreography. Morris also notes that having just completed a stunning premiere of Orlando Ballet's new The Nutcracker, the company dancers are eager to return to the stage and perform in yet another supremely popular production that is well known for its challenging and iconic choreography, most notably the prestigious roles of Aurora and the Prince.

"The Rose Adagio, where 16-year-old Princess Aurora slowly, artfully dances among four suitors, leaves everyone speechless, never disappoints and represents the epitome of skill, strength, and discipline that makes ballet so special," says Morris. "This really is a delightful way to celebrate romance and love."

As the story goes, there really is nothing worse than an angry fairy, as proven by Carabosse, who is snubbed from young Princess Aurora's christening while all her fellow fairies attend. Out of revenge, she casts a terrible spell that causes Aurora to be pricked by a needle at age 16 with the intent that she sleeps forever. But Carabosse is outsmarted by her nemesis -- the good and kind Lilac Fairy who casts her own spell changing Aurora's destiny – she will awaken 100 years later by the simplicity and heart of one kiss from her true love, a handsome prince.

"This is the season of romance, and The Sleeping Beauty offers a delightfully charming opportunity to enjoy the artistry of dance and love with someone special," says Executive Director Cheryl Collins. "It's just good fun and the perfect Valentine for friends, lovers and anyone who enjoys a fairy tale."

For more information on tickets and pricing, visit Orlandoballet.org or call +1 (407) 358.6603. Ticket fees are included in online and phone transactions. Groups of 10 or more receive up to 25% off. For group reservations call +1 (407) 203-3735.

Showtimes:

February 15, 2024 | 7:30pm

February 16, 2024 | 7:30pm

February 17, 2024 | 2:00pm

February 17, 2024 | 7:30pm

February 18, 2024 | 2:00pm

February 18, 2024 | 7:00pm

About Orlando Ballet:

Founded in 1974, Orlando Ballet is ranked the #18 ballet in the U.S. and is Central Florida's only fully residential professional ballet company. Orlando Ballet produces year-round main stage productions featuring timeless masterpieces and innovative contemporary world premieres, achieving the highest level of professionalism and artistic excellence, all performed at the world-renowned Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Art's, Steinmetz Hall. Orlando Ballet promotes dance education through community enrichment programs, performance lecture demonstrations, the renowned Orlando Ballet School located at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, and Orlando Ballet II, a second pre-professional company to train and support dancers as they approach the start of their dance careers. For information about Orlando Ballet, please visit our website at OrlandoBallet.org.

SOURCE Orlando Ballet