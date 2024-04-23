Orlando-Based AI Tech Startup, PETE, Announces Partnership With Orlando City and Orlando Pride Soccer Clubs to Power Their Workforce Learning Program

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based AI tech startup, PETE (pete.com), is thrilled to announce its latest strategic partnership with Orlando's acclaimed professional soccer teams – Orlando City and Orlando Pride. This collaboration will enable both organizations to expand their training programs, ensuring up-to-date learning content for partners and employees in their dedicated virtual academy.

As Orlando City and Orlando Pride's chosen learning solution, PETE will play a pivotal role in powering digital courses tailored for both full-time and part-time employees of the Clubs, alongside third-party partners at INTER&Co Stadium. These courses will be crafted by the teams at Orlando City and Orlando Pride, utilizing PETE's AI-powered learning tools.

"Integrating AI into the Club's business operations is an exciting step forward for our organization," said Orlando City and Orlando Pride President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon. "Partnering with a forward-thinking Orlando-based company like PETE allows us to tap into innovative tools that expand our training capabilities and drive our organization's success. We're thrilled about this partnership and look forward to its positive impact."

By harnessing the power of AI, PETE will enable personalized and adaptive learning experiences for Orlando City and Orlando Pride, making training more accessible and effective for both organizations and their partners. In addition to creating courses, PETE's platform will also allow the Clubs to effortlessly host, manage, and distribute training content in their own online learning platform.

This collaboration marks a significant development in leveraging powerful technology to transform how organizations learn.

"Partnering with Orlando City and Orlando Pride is a huge milestone for PETE," said Luis Garcia, President of PETE. "Not only does it underscore our commitment to local community engagement, but it also showcases our platform's versatility in empowering organizations across diverse industries. We are excited to embark on this journey with our home soccer clubs."

As an organization, PETE is focused on helping enterprises scale workforce learning with unlimited AI-powered content and unlimited courses to unlimited learners. From tailored onboarding programs to dynamic sales and compliance training, PETE is a one-stop shop for creating and managing digital courses in your own virtual academy – no training department needed.

About PETE

Founded in the heart of Orlando, Florida, PETE is a pioneering leader in AI-driven learning platforms.

PETE offers a suite of cost-effective and customizable solutions that enable organizations to deliver personalized workforce learning at scale.

PETE specializes in enabling the development of AI-powered courses tailored for diverse training needs, spanning from onboarding to regulatory compliance, product knowledge, technical skill, and more. The platform offers seamless hosting and distribution of content through PETE's Learning Management System (LMS), and access to a suite of management tools to track learners' progress.

PETE's vision is to become an indispensable part of education and training through pioneering technology that enables adaptive, engaging, and effective learning.

The team at PETE is dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes to optimize their training initiatives and maximize their impact, without having to hire additional training resources.

About Orlando City and Orlando Pride Soccer Clubs

In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league's 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the then-Orlando Citrus Bowl for the club's MLS debut.

The 2024 season will mark the Club's 10th as a member of MLS, with the team having reached the postseason in four consecutive seasons (2020-23), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached its first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful. Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league's championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride features a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent, captained by Brazilian legend Marta, a six-time Women's World Player of the Year and the all-time leader in Women's World Cup goals. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, the first Black head coach in league history.

In 2017, both teams moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue – INTER&Co Stadium – located in the heart of downtown Orlando.

In July 2021, the Club – which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and INTER&Co Stadium – was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

