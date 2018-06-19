Orlando Based OneBlue Real Estate Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

"CENTURY 21 OneBlue is a great example of the success that is possible when Broker Owners put their customers and agents first, and create an environment where every agent has the support, tools and resources needed to thrive," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Kevin Johnson has proven to be a strong leader, recruiting so many top-performing agents in such a short time, and we're looking forward to seeing the office's continued growth and success as part of the CENTURY 21 System."

Previously, Kevin worked in the hospitality industry for over 17 years before making the move to real estate in 2014. Kevin started his real estate career with the CENTURY 21 brand and then opened an independent office, where he led a team of over 50 top performing agents. The new office will offer residential and commercial real estate services to buyers, sellers and renters throughout the greater Orlando area as well as between Tampa and Daytona Beach.

"Real estate as we know it is rapidly changing, and as a leader, I see the value of affiliating with a progressive brand to help move my team forward and stand out in a constantly evolving industry, which is why I wanted to return to the CENTURY 21 System," shared Kevin. "Making the decision to affiliate with a major brand takes a lot of deliberate thought – some brands can be anchors that hold you back, but I know the CENTURY 21 brand is the big sail that will help accelerate our office's success."

CENTURY 21 OneBlue is heavily involved in their local community, and Kevin serves on the board of the Osceola chapter of the local Boys and Girls Club. Additionally, their office is the official real estate sponsor of the Orlando Solar Bears Hockey team.

About CENTURY 21 OneBlue

CENTURY 21 OneBlue is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Orlando, Tampa Bay, Daytona Beach and their surrounding communities. The office is located at 5671 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32809.

CENTURY 21 OneBlue is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 8,300 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide with more than 119,000 independent sales professionals.

