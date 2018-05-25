Orlando Based Themed Entertainment Design And Project Management Firm Wins Best Of Show At 11th Annual Digital Graffiti Festival

AOA's "Participation" entry was an exclusive interactive projection experience conceived and rendered by AOA's Jes Van Zee. The vision for "Participation" was to encourage audience members to "participate" and "get involved" by becoming an active part of the display. In addition to being interactive, Jes wanted "Participation" to be visually appealing, have a deeper meaning, and utilize sound. Supporting Jes were AOA's Jake Taylor and Russell Dishman who provided technology installation and site execution support.

To make "Participation" a reality, Jes captured and created content that was projected using two Panasonic projectors set approximately 10 feet apart. The projected imagery was overlapped to create one combined image with its own meaning.

Jes encouraged audience members to participate and get involved by placing an integrated microphone labeled "Speak Up" in front of the overlapped imagery that was being projected. Audience members were encouraged to step forward, speak up, and comment on what they were seeing. As an audience member walked in front of the two cameras and towards the microphone, two shadows of the person would be created. In the shadows of the person, the two images that were overlapped would then become two separate and clear images with their own unique meanings.

As audience members began to speak up and comment on what they were seeing and how they interpreted it, their voice would activate distortion and glitching in the multiple layered images being projected. Additionally, their voices would create change by causing sounds and chatter in the background that would then interrupt what the person was trying to say.

Although the distortion, glitching, background sounds, and chatter made it difficult for people to get their messages heard, they were encouraged knowing that to create change in our complicated, ever-changing world, we all must be willing to "speak up" and have the courage to make a difference in what we see and how we interpret it.

What made AOA's "Participation" entry the "Best of Show" was their use of visually appealing imagery, an experience that had much deeper meaning than just the visual aspects of the display, the interactive utilization of sound, and audience participation to create an immersive experience that invoked change.

In addition to the 30 artists who participate in the Digital Graffiti festival and the thousands of visitors that come each year, the festival also attracts top digital artists, filmmakers, musicians, interactive designers, and photographers from around the world.

ABOUT AOA

AOA is an industry leader in immersive experience design, production, and project management. They lead the creation of innovative and transformative destinations worldwide with a limitless range in the space of themed rides and attractions, live shows, impactful museums and interactive exhibits, highly kinetic retail and world-class themed dining. The focus throughout their process is to transform the client's vision into a one-of-a-kind experience that will astonish guests and exceed expectations. The clients selected are industry leaders with worldwide daily presence in the lives of consumers, and AOA continues to be their go-to company for their most complex and challenging experiential work. AOA proudly boasts a history of prolific projects that are more than attractive images, but which have been built. #InsideAOA #projectionmapping #digitalcontent #mediacontent #design #themedentertainment #projectmanagement #showdesign #insideAOA #aoabuilds #panasonic #digitalgraffiti

