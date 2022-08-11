Orlando Bloom to Receive Humanitarian Award at LMGI Awards

Location Managers Guild International Awards Gala Set for Saturday, August 27, 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- British actor Orlando Bloom, whose role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador shed light on the plight of Ukrainian children forced to evacuate their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion, will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The 2022 Awards will honor the exemplary humanitarian commitment Bloom has made to the rights of children around the world. Comedian Melissa Peterman will host the LMGI Awards ceremony and gala on Saturday, August 27, at 5:00 p.m. PDT, at the Los Angeles Center Studios.

British actor Orlando Bloom, whose role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador shed light on the plight of Ukrainian children forced to evacuate their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion, will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 9th Annual LMGI Awards. Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

John Rakich, LMGI President and Awards Committee Chair, stated today, "The LMGI proudly salutes Orlando Bloom in recognition of his incredible work with UNICEF and many other charities where he has consistently gone above and beyond as an active, engaged campaigner for real solutions to urgent global issues."

Bloom is well known for starring in two of the largest film franchises of all time – the blockbuster PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN series and the Academy Award-winning trilogy THE LORD OF THE RINGS. He recently received critical acclaim for starring in the independent features RETALIATION and THE OUTPOST. THE OUTPOST was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 Best Independent Films of 2020.

Bloom recently wrapped production on Ian and Eshom Nelms' feature, RED RIGHT HAND starring opposite Andie MacDowell, and he is currently in production on David Michôd's feature, WIZARDS!, starring opposite Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott for A24.

Bloom has been instrumental in many charities and activities to help children around the world. In addition to his successful acting career, Bloom has been an avid supporter of UNICEF since 2007 and was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2009. He was presented with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award at the 2015 UNICEF Snowflake Ball, in recognition of his commitment to the rights of children across the globe and was honored with the 2015 BAFTA Britannia Humanitarian Award.

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television, and commercials from around the globe. Outstanding service by film commissions is also recognized for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. For a list of 2022 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: www.LocationManagers.org.

As previously announced, Academy Award®-winning director Martin Scorsese, considered one of the most prominent and influential filmmakers working today, will receive the prestigious Eva Monley Award, presented to a filmmaker whose efforts have demonstrated "above and beyond" support of the work of location professionals. Location Manager John Panzarella (Midnight Run, LA Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice) will receive this year's esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award.

The LMGI Awards are sponsored by Title: Studio Air Conditioning; Diamond: Board Brothers, Inc., Netflix; Platinum: Trilith Studios, Wrigley Media Group, 123 Spirits; Gold: Balloo Hire Centres, Classic Tents & Events, Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), FilmLA, Honolulu Film Office, Toni Maier On Location, Inc., William F. White International Inc.; Silver: Fresco Film Services – Spain & Portugal, Giggster, Hollywood Locations, Inland Empire Film Services, Los Angeles Center Studios, Magic Rentals, Universal Studios Stages & Backlot, Production Security Services, Reel Health & Reel Security, Reel Waste & Recycling, Riverside County Film Commission, Skye Rentals, Teamsters Local 399, The Royal Film Commission – Jordan, The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites; Bronze: A-Zone Trailers, California Film Commission, Directors Guild of Canada-British Columbia; Directors Guild of Canada-Ontario; El Dorado Lake Tahoe Film & Media Office; ON-SET Displays, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film, Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Location Portal; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine, Variety.

For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact Erika Howard at [email protected]. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at [email protected]. This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

Photo available here

LMGI CONTACT:

Erika Howard · 310.967.2007

[email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Carol Skeldon · IngleDodd Media · 310.650.8838

[email protected]

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cheri Warner

818-760-8995

[email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)