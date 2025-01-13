Orlando Cat Café Becomes First Cat Café in the U.S. to Offer Franchise Model

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Cat Café, a pioneer in blending feline companionship with a cozy coffeehouse atmosphere, proudly announces a groundbreaking milestone: becoming the first cat café in the United States to offer a franchise model. This innovative approach paves the way for aspiring entrepreneurs to combine their passion for animals and community engagement with a proven, successful business framework.

Orlando Cat Cafe Kitties Available for Adoption at Orlando Cat Cafe

Since its opening in 2016, Orlando Cat Café has become a beloved destination for cat enthusiasts, coffee lovers, and families alike. Located in Clermont, Florida, the café offers a unique experience where guests can sip premium beverages and enjoy baked goods while interacting with adoptable cats in a dedicated lounge. This model has not only created a one-of-a-kind customer experience but also served as a lifeline for countless rescue cats, facilitating over 2,800 adoptions in partnership with SPCA, Florida.

Now, the Orlando Cat Café is taking its mission to the next level by empowering individuals across the country to replicate its success. The franchise model offers turnkey support, including site selection, training, operational guidance, and marketing assistance, making it easier than ever to open and manage a cat café. Franchisees will also benefit from established relationships with animal welfare organizations to ensure the same high standard of care and adoption support.

"We're thrilled to be the first to bring a franchise opportunity to the cat café concept," said Sandra Cagan, Founder and CEO of Orlando Cat Café. "This is more than just a business; it's a movement to create spaces where people can unwind, connect, and make a difference in the lives of rescue cats. We've fine-tuned the model here in Orlando, and now we're ready to share it with the world."

The cat café industry has been gaining traction in the U.S. since the concept was introduced from Asia in the mid-2010s. However, until now, most cat cafés have operated as standalone businesses. Orlando Cat Café's franchise model offers a scalable solution for entrepreneurs, bringing structure and expertise to an industry ripe for expansion.

In addition to providing a delightful guest experience, the franchise model prioritizes animal welfare and community impact. Franchisees will collaborate with local shelters and rescue organizations to support cat adoptions, increasing the reach and effectiveness of these efforts nationwide.

The Orlando Cat Café franchise program includes:

Comprehensive training & support for new owners and staff.

A detailed operations manual to ensure consistent quality.

Assistance in designing & building a welcoming café and cat lounge.

Marketing and promotional resources to attract and retain customers.

Ongoing consultation to ensure long-term success.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to open their own cat café and bring this unique experience to their communities," added Sandra Cagan. "This is about spreading joy, fostering connections, and finding forever homes for cats."

For more information on Orlando Cat Café franchises, please visit www.orlandocatcafefranchise.com or contact Lisa Doroba at 352-805-8880.

SOURCE Orlando Cat Café