Orlando Cat Café Expands with First Franchise Sale, Bringing Unique Cat Lounge Experience to Dallas, Texas

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Cat Café, the pioneering cat café in the country, is thrilled to announce the sale of its first franchise location, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion. The new franchise will open in the Dallas, Texas area, bringing the unique blend of premium coffee, cozy ambiance, and feline companionship to The Lonestar State.

Orlando Cat Cafe Shelter cats await their forever homes

The new location will follow the successful model of Orlando Cat Café, offering visitors the chance to sip coffee while socializing with adoptable cats in a relaxing, cage-free environment. The café partners with local animal rescues to help facilitate cat adoptions, providing a one-of-a-kind experience that benefits both guests and furry friends in need of loving homes.

"We are beyond excited to bring Orlando Cat Café's unique experience to the Dallas area," said Sandra Cagan, Founder of Orlando Cat Café. "Expanding through franchising allows us to reach more communities, giving more people the chance to enjoy time with cats while supporting animal welfare. This first franchise sale is just the beginning of our mission to bring joy to both humans and cats across the country."

Set to open next year, the Dallas area location will feature a welcoming café space serving high-quality coffee, tea, and snacks, alongside a dedicated cat lounge where visitors can interact with friendly, adoptable felines. Guests will be able to book reservations in advance, making it a perfect spot for locals and tourists looking for a memorable and heartwarming experience.

The Orlando Cat Café franchise model was designed for passionate entrepreneurs looking to combine a love of animals with a thriving business opportunity. By partnering with local shelters, franchisees play a key role in promoting cat adoptions while running a fun and profitable café.

"This new location represents our commitment to expanding the Orlando Cat Café brand in a way that is both sustainable and mission-driven," added Sandra "We believe this will be the first of many franchise locations as we continue to grow and create positive experiences for cat lovers everywhere."

The Dallas area location is ideally positioned to attract both residents and visitors to the Lonestar State and is expected to become a must-visit destination for cat enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Orlando Cat Café first opened its doors in 2016 in Clermont, Florida, and has since become a beloved establishment for locals and tourists. The café has helped facilitate the adoption of thousands of cats and has become a model for combining hospitality with animal rescue efforts.

For more information about Orlando Cat Café and its franchise opportunities, visit www.orlandocatcafefranchise.com. Follow Orlando Cat Café on Facebook, Instagram and their website (www.orlandocatcafe.com) for updates on the new location's grand opening and adoption events.

For more information on Orlando Cat Café franchises, visit www.orlandocatcafefranchise.com or contact Lisa Doroba at 352-805-8880.

Media Contact:

Sandra Cagan

352-404-7902

[email protected]

SOURCE Orlando Cat Cafe