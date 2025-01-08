Orlando Event Highlights Networking, Innovation and Business Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), the leading global resource for the $26.1 billion promotional products industry, brought together 4,000 suppliers, distributors and thought leaders at its three-day ASI Orlando show dedicated to showcasing the latest tools and trends designed to drive sales and foster growth.

Held at the Orange County Convention Center, the show provided attendees with opportunities to connect, learn and grow their businesses. Key highlights included live demonstrations of cutting-edge technology, interactive workshops and a bustling expo floor featuring a wide array of new products and services.

The promo products industry, known for items like branded pens, t-shirts and mugs, is a key player in marketing strategies. These products help businesses and organizations promote their brand, events or causes by delivering tangible, memorable items that reinforce their message.

The event also served as a launchpad for new innovations, including ESP+ Stores, a groundbreaking new tech product from ASI that enables businesses to create fully branded online stores in minutes. Attendees praised its potential to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

"This show underscores our commitment to helping suppliers and distributors succeed with new tools, strategies and a strong sense of unity," said Timothy M. Andrews, ASI president and CEO.

Networking and education were key themes, with many small business owners and entrepreneurs highlighting the benefits of brainstorming sessions and face-to-face meetings with major industry suppliers like SanMar, S&S Activewear, Hit Promotional Products and PCNA. Several suppliers said this year's event delivered great sales leads. "This was an amazing show for us," said Nadieska Anaya, of Florida's Flamingo Paper & Food Service Products.

A packed schedule of educational sessions offered practical advice on topics like marketing, sales and the role of AI in business. A keynote speech by Stephanie Stuckey, chair of the iconic Stuckey's brand, inspired attendees with lessons on brand storytelling and emotional connection. "Stories are 22 times more memorable than facts," Stuckey said. "You may sell products but you're really selling a story."

According to ASI Research, Florida alone contributed $1.73 billion to over $10 billion in annual southern regional sales, reinforcing its promotional products prowess.

