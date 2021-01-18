Orlando Gonzalez M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Orlando Gonzalez, a highly-renowned, board-certified OBGYN, has accrued 32 years of knowledge and professional experience in the medical field. He is currently serving women in Staten Island at his private practice, Orlando Gonzalez M.D., PC, located at 78 Todt Hill Road, suite 107. Specializing in all areas of obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Gonzalez is dedicated to providing top quality services in English and Spanish. He is passionate about treating expectant mothers during childbirth. In addition to practicing medicine at his primary location, he is affiliated with the Richmond University Medical Center. Alongside his clinical role, he serves full-time as a member of the faculty at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he trains residents.



Born in Cuba, Dr. Gonzalez obtained his Medical Degree from the Tecnológico de Monterrey Escuela de Medicina. He went on to complete a Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Saint Vincent's Medical Center. During his 4 years Dr. Gonzalez did a clinical rotation at Sloan Kettering. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Gonzalez became board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.



Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Gonzalez had gained valuable knowledge in various medical positions. He has served as a United Cerebral Palsy Gynecologist for five years and worked at Methodist Hospital in Midwifery.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Gonzalez maintains active memberships with numerous professional organizations, including the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, the Medical Society of the State of New York, and the Richmond County Medical Society.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Gonzalez was listed among Best Doctors by Castle Connolly, New York Magazine, and New York Metro.



Dr. Gonzalez dedicates this honorable recognition to his father, Dr. Orlando Gonzalez, a general surgeon.



