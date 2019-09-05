Orlando Health Launches International Fundraising Campaign To Aid in Bahamian Hurricane Relief Efforts

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the full extent of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian continues to be revealed to the world, Orlando Health, a $3.8 billion not-for-profit healthcare system headquartered in Orlando, FL, has stepped forward to assist individuals who want to contribute to the growing relief and recovery efforts currently underway throughout the Bahamas. The Orlando Health Foundation has established a fund to collect and coordinate monetary donations in support of those efforts.

"We created this fund for a specific purpose. Having been the beneficiary of an outpouring of support from around the world, we understand that people want to know that their donations are utilized appropriately, dispersed quickly and directly impact the people most in need," said David Strong, president and CEO of Orlando Health.

Effective today, individuals wishing to donate to Orlando Health's hurricane relief & recovery fund may make any size contribution online by visiting Give.OrlandoHealth.com/HurricaneDorian. Or an immediate donation of $10 can be made via phone, by texting "RELIEF" to 20222."

"This fund is another example of how our caring and compassionate team is always ready to respond to the needs of others in our community and beyond," said Strong. "Orlando Health invites the international community to join our team members and physicians in helping our Bahamian neighbors impacted by Hurricane Dorian."

Donations will be accepted throughout the month of September, with 100% of the funds collected to be used to administer aid to the growing number of people in need. Orlando Health will ensure these funds are sent to reputable relief agencies in a timely manner.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $3.8 billion not-for-profit healthcare organization and a community-based network of hospitals, physician practices and outpatient care centers across Central Florida. The organization is home to the area's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics, and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 3,100 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area's largest employers with more than 20,200 employees who serve more than 97,000 inpatients, more than 2.5 million outpatients, and more than 4,800 international patients each year. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $360 million in total value to the community in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

SOURCE Orlando Health

Related Links

http://www.orlandohealth.com

