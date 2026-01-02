Orlando Health Network created new care models in 2025 amid growth outside Central Florida

Annual report also details how multi-state clinically integrated network generated nearly $544 million in healthcare savings since inception

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Health Network established new value-based care models and expanded its provider network in 2025, following the hospital system's growth into Florida's East Coast and Central Alabama markets. Since its inception in 2013, the multi-state network has generated nearly $544 million in aggregate savings for patients, payers, employers and taxpayers, according to the Clinically Integrated Network Value Report 2025.

The 2025 report, released this month, details the network's exponential growth. Last year, the network launched multiple initiatives to enhance care for the 350,000 patients it serves in Central, West and East Florida, plus Alabama, supported by more than 9,000 multispecialty providers.

Since entering the new markets, the network added more than 300 providers in Florida's East Coast region and more than 1,100 providers in Central Alabama.

"This year's report reflects more than growth — it showcases transformation," said Martin Soto, MD, board chairperson, Orlando Health Network. "As our network expanded, we built new care models that enable us to continue delivering high-quality, compassionate healthcare to patients in the communities we serve in collaboration with our dedicated providers."

Post-discharge care

The Support Team for Aftercare and Resources (STAR) Outpatient Centers added additional locations in 2025 to support patients throughout the Central Florida region and beyond. The clinics, established in 2023, are designed to offer health and wellness services for patients without a primary care provider or who cannot quickly book a follow-up appointment after they are discharged from a hospital, plus assist with complex pharmacy needs. The clinics, accessible by referral, have led to significant reductions in hospital readmissions and unnecessary emergency department visits.

For senior populations, the Hospital Support Specialist team is working in the hospital with patients to ensure that a follow-up appointment is confirmed upon discharge with Orlando Health's aligned network of providers, prescriptions have been delivered to a patient's hospital room and their Orlando Health MyChart patient portal has been activated to access their medical information and communicate with their healthcare providers.

Primary care practice support for patients and providers

Orlando Health created the Practice Support Specialist program to provide pre-visit support to patients and primary care practices for all scheduled wellness exams. The team conducts thorough chart reviews before appointments to ensure that medical records are up to date and uses patient pre-screening to identify needs that can be discussed with the provider during the visit.

With patient permission, Orlando Health began using an artificial intelligence powered platform in 2025 that uses ambient listening to generate clinical notes from conversations between patients and providers during appointments. Beyond streamlining documentation, this technology offers meaningful benefits for providers. Orlando Health clinicians have reported spending less time on documentation and experiencing improved clinical efficiency, reduced administrative burden and mitigation of "task fatigue" that contributes to burnout. By shifting time and attention back to meaningful patient interactions, the platform supports stronger patient-clinician relationships and allows providers to deliver more personalized and attentive care. Draft notes are always reviewed for accuracy by the provider before being uploaded into the patient's electronic medical record.

For more information about Orlando Health Network and its value-based contract performance, the Orlando Health Network 2025 Value Report can be accessed online at https://www.orlandohealth.com/network/about-us/results.

