Orlando Injury Lawyer Todd Miner Sponsors Red Hot & Boom

An Independence Day celebration held the day before Fourth of July, Red Hot & Boom draws attendees from across Central Florida. The event, organized by XL 106.7 and the City of Altamonte Springs, will feature food, fun, and live performances, as well as a fireworks display.

Thanks to contributions from Todd Miner Law and other generous sponsors, the event is free for all to attend! Attorney Todd Miner and his team will also be setting up a tent at the event, and walking around handing out free tote bags, glasses, and cell phone card holders!

Don't forget to stop by the Todd Miner Law Photo Booth for your chance at $500 cash from XL106.7.

Event info:

When: July 3, 2019 / 4-11 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. )

/ (Fireworks at ) Where: Cranes Roost Park (274 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs )

Cranes Roost Park (274 Cranes Roost Blvd. in ) Cost: Free!

Attorney Todd Miner is a former Insurance Defense Attorney who uses his insight into the "other side" to help victims and families protect their rights when dealing with auto accidents and other personal injury claims. Todd has recovered millions in compensation for his clients, and has become a trusted advocate for residents throughout Orlando and the surrounding areas of Central Florida. Visit www.toddminerlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Todd Miner Law

Related Links

https://www.toddminerlaw.com

