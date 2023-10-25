Orlando International Fashion Week Welcomes Esteemed Partner, Build Ventures, to Host The Fashion Designer Competition at Porsche South Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando International Fashion Week, an Orlando non-profit organization, presents The Fashion Designer Competition on November 3, 2023 at Porsche South Orlando. Orlando International Fashion Week (OIFW) is a multi-day event that highlights over 30 designers from around the world and goes beyond the runway to provide a platform that nurtures and celebrates the artistry, innovation, and passion of the fashion industry. The Fashion Designer Competition will provide a sophisticated networking and social experience with a runway show and live voting at the event. Guests can immerse themselves in the world of high fashion and luxury cars while participating in choosing a winner of the designer showcase.

Kait Doulou, Founder and President of Build Ventures

This partnership with Build Ventures goes beyond mere sponsorship; it's a collaboration based on shared values and objectives. While Orlando is widely recognized as a top tourist destination, the value of what Orlando has to offer extends far beyond its world-famous theme parks. Both OIFW and Build Ventures are energized advocates for elevating the status of fashion in Orlando in support of the city's ascent. Their shared mindset is to elevate the city's identity by expanding the narrative from theme parks and tourism to one that includes luxury development, sophistication, and artistic brilliance.

"In the vibrant heart of Orlando, we stand at the cusp of a thrilling transformation. Florida is the second most valuable real estate market in the country, and we envision matching that value from an art, fashion and cultural perspective. Supporting OIFW with this event is just one of the many ways Build Ventures is propelling Orlando forward," said Kait Doulou, Founder and President of Build Ventures.

"We are grateful for the support from Kait Doulou and Build Ventures. Welcoming guests with complimentary champagne will set the tone for what promises to be an evening of elegance. The sponsorship of a signature cocktail hour provides our guests with an experience that matches the talent in the room as we prepare to be dazzled by the designers in the competition," said Nayrouz Olarte of Orlando International Fashion Week.

ABOUT ORLANDO FASHION WEEK

Orlando International Fashion Week, held October 29 through November 5, 2023, is the premier fashion event held in the vibrant city of Orlando, Florida. Renowned for its thriving arts and cultural scene, Orlando sets the perfect backdrop for this multi-day fashion showcase featuring the collections of over 30 talented designers from around the world. The celebration of fashion transcends the runway, seamlessly blending luxury lifestyle, music, art, charity, the latest trends, education, and diversity & inclusion.

ABOUT BUILD VENTURES

Founded by Kait Doulou, a certified general contractor and licensed real estate broker, Build Ventures is a woman owned general contracting and real estate development and investment firm. Providing vertically integrated construction, real estate, and property management services for the modern investor; Build Ventures offers turkey asset acquisition, horizontal and vertical building services, real estate advising, and project management for housing and hospitality developments.

