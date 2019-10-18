Orlando Magic and UnitedHealthcare Celebrate Jr. NBA Week Hosting Two All-Girls Youth Clinics

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Jr. NBA Week, the Magic and UnitedHealthcare teamed up to host the Jr. NBA Her Time to Play all-girls youth clinic for 50 Central Florida middle school basketball players, ages 7-14, at Amway Center in the AdventHealth Practice Facility.

The clinic featured Magic Center Khem Birch, Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, Orlando Magic Director of Basketball Operations Becky Bonner, Magic Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist Kristen Crenshaw and Founder of Athletes to Visionaries Morgan Jones.

Group photo inside the Magic locker room.

The afternoon featured a conversation with the girls on purpose, approach and health; stretching and warm-up drills; stationary and advanced dribbling drills; a tour of the weight room and locker room and a group photo.

After the clinic, Magic basketballs were distributed to every youth in attendance. This marks the Magic and UnitedHealthcare's third Her Time to Play All-Girls Youth clinic (Sept. 14, Oct. 13 and Oct. 16).

The Orlando Magic and UnitedHealthcare are committed to the community and teaching life skills to youth through the game of basketball. Through Orlando Magic basketball camps and clinics presented by UnitedHealthcare, youth will not only learn the game of basketball, but the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and health and wellness to accomplish their goals. The Magic and UnitedHealthcare also provide 50 kids with full scholarships to attend Orlando Magic Basketball Camps in the summer.

Media Contact for the Orlando Magic:

Trish Wingerson, Director of Communications

Orlando Magic

407-916-2635

twingerson@orlandomagic.com

