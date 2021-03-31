Orlando Magic Guard Gary Harris Announces Cosmic Classic Showcase Event With Fuller Youth Foundation and Kulture City

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Magic Guard Gary Harris today announces the Cosmic Classic Showcase, in collaboration with Fuller Youth Foundation, RJ Hunter of Cosmic Clothing and Kulture City. The disruptive new concept will commence on April 4th, 2021 at Shoot 360 located at 8090 Georgetown Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268, during the NCAA Men's Final Four tournament.

Due to COVID-19, thousands of male and female student athletes have had their AAU summer and high school basketball seasons negatively impacted. The Cosmic Classic Showcase features a unique opportunity for players to gain crucial exposure, as NCAA rules currently prohibit college coaches from in-person recruiting.

"These kids have had so much taken away from them, I had to do something to give back," said Gary Harris, Co-Founder of The Cosmic Classic Showcase. "We created the showcase to provide an avenue for younger players to be seen. We know better than anyone how important the college experience is, especially as a basketball player and what that means to our community."

Live streamed through SUVtv to over 250 colleges, the Cosmic Classic Showcase features everything from Kaiju 3 point and Mr. 1n1in1ty dunk contests, including players from elementary to elite. The Cosmic Classic Showcase will also produce highlight clips for each participant, which will include both game footage and individual workouts and be distributed to colleges. Access the live stream at allmetrohoops.com.

"Bringing this basketball experience to our hometown of Indianapolis is a dream come true," said RJ Hunter, Co-founder Cosmic Classic Showcase. "Working with my childhood friend to bring this unique opportunity to players in their time of most need is extremely rewarding. We are looking forward to trumpeting the success of these young and deserving up and comers through the Cosmic Classic Showcase."

Inclusivity is always top of mind for Harris, who has a special needs little brother. To ensure the event is sensory friendly, they have partnered with Kulture City a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring sensory inclusion. Kulture City will be on-site to provide sensory bags and additional support to those who are in need.

The event features some of the nation's top talent including, Jerry Easter (2nd -2025), Samuel Parrish (2023), Jefferson Parker (2025), Kieran Granville (2025), DJ Avery (2021 Unsigned Senior), Michael Jefferson (2021 Unsigned Senior) and Davion Mace (2921 Unsigned Senior).

ABOUT THE COSMIC CLASSIC SHOWCASE

NBA Guard Gary Harris in conjunction with Team Harris and the Fuller Youth Foundation, present the Cosmic Classic Showcase Basketball Experience. An innovative and disruptive new approach to amplifying student players adversely affected by the COVID-19. For more information and to watch live visit allmetrohoops.com.

ABOUT GARY HARRIS

Gary Harris, an Indianapolis native, attended Michigan State University in 2012–13 and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He entered the NBA in 2014 signing to the Denver Nuggets and played five seasons before being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2021.

ABOUT RJ HUNTER

Founder of Cosmic Clothing and professional basketball player, RJ Hunter attended Georgia State and is a former Celtics player currently playing for the Turkish Basketball Super League.

ABOUT FULLER YOUTH FOUNDATION

The Fuller Youth Foundation helps young people develop by devising a plan to Mentor, Advise, Plan, and Philanthropy. Beginning with a primary focus on sport, the Fuller Youth Foundation captivates the minds of young people and empowers them through an implementation of life skills curriculum.

ABOUT KULTURE CITY

Kulture City is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring sensory inclusion since 2014. With a variety of programs, including sensory inclusion certification. To learn more visit KultureCity.org.

