Orlando Regional Realtor Association Selects SentriLock as New Lockbox Service Provider

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Regional REALTOR®️ Association (ORRA), one of the top 10 largest REALTOR organizations in the nation, has announced it is partnering with SentriLock, a leading innovator in the real estate lockbox industry, to provide lockbox services for its more than 20,000 REALTORS®️ members across central Florida. The decision reflects ORRA's commitment to offering its members the most advanced and secure technology available in the market.

"We are honored to have the trust of the industry and to be expanding our market share across Florida," said SentriLock CEO and Founder Scott Fisher. "We have been serving amazing customers in Florida for years now, and we are excited to expand our family of professionals into central Florida and have other markets coming online soon into next year."

SentriLock is well-known in the industry as an innovator. After carefully considering all their options, ORRA's leadership team decided to go with SentriLock for its state-of the art lockbox technology, reliability, security features and award-winning customer support.

"We are thrilled to partner with SentriLock to provide our members with the best lockbox technology available," said ORRA President, Rose Kemp. "SentriLock's commitment to innovation and customer service aligns with our mission to support our members in every aspect of their business. We are confident that this partnership will benefit our members and enhance their real estate transactions."

ORRA members can expect a seamless transition to SentriLock's lockbox service, with training and support provided to ensure a smooth implementation process. The process begins this week.

"Our members expect cutting-edge technology that effortlessly syncs with their mobile devices and other systems," noted ORRA CEO Cliff Long. "After a thorough and lengthy evaluation by our volunteer REALTOR® leadership and members, we discovered that SentriLock is not only user-friendly, but also boasts top-tier security features, safeguarding both property access information and the agent showing the property. Given that our consumers trust us with their homes, it's important we provide the highest level of security possible."

For more information about SentriLock, please visit www.sentrilock.com.

SOURCE SentriLock