Orlando Welcomes Newest Tru by Hilton Location

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) innovative hotel brand, Tru by Hilton, today announced the opening of its latest property, Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center. The 259-room hotel, located at 6461 Westwood Boulevard, is owned by Epelboim Development Group and managed by Highgate. The new hotel is conveniently located near the Orange County Convention Center and centrally located between Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal.

Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center promises guests a simplified and spirited stay, rooted in value. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton is a revolutionary brand with a cross-generational appeal for travelers looking for a new, affordable hotel experience.

"We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this innovative type of lodging," said general manager Dan Jordan. "Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Orlando area."

Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center features the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including 259 efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities and top-rate in-room entertainment. The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, super-fast, free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere.

The hotel's 2,880 square-foot lobby includes areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, along with a 24/7 "Eat. & Sip." market with gourmet snacks and drinks. Complimentary breakfast will be offered daily featuring healthy, sweet and savory items. A lobby bar, called "App. & Tap." will offer happy hour and light fare nightly. The hotel has partnered with Crooked Can Brewing Company to provide it's "Tru Bru" beer on tap, Florida Sunshine Lager. Additionally, the hotel offers 2,200 square feet of flexible meeting space, an outdoor heated pool and a complimentary fitness center, called Gym.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Hilton and manage our first Tru by Hilton hotel, as we also expand our footprint entering in the Orlando market," said Highgate chief operating officer Steve Barick. "Highgate and Tru by Hilton are both recognized as contemporary and digital forward brands – we look forward to providing a safe and seamless guest experience so travelers can focus on what brings them to Orlando, whether business or pleasure."

As Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection. Our elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. New standards for Hilton CleanStay that have been rolled out include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, "knock and go" dropped-off room service, and flexible housekeeping options.

Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

To make a reservation, visit Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center or call +1 407-351-4091.

Learn more about Tru by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton and www.trubyhilton.com.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing hotel brand with more than 130 open locations across North America, providing guests with a consistent, fun experience at an affordable price. Spirited, simplified, and grounded in value, Tru by Hilton is designed for cross-generational appeal, with a large, reimagined public space where guests can work, play, lounge, and eat. Efficiently designed modern guestrooms feature rolling desks, oversized windows for natural light, and bright, spacious bathrooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary amenities, including a build-your-own 'Top It' hot breakfast bar with both healthy and indulgent items and more than 35 toppings, a multifunctional fitness center, and fast WiFi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com or newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton, and connect with Tru by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,200 properties with more than 983,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 108 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, and Seattle. www.highgate.com.

About Epelboim Development

Epelboim Development Group is a full-service development company specialized in lifestyle/select service hospitality projects in the United States' Sun Belt. Their 30+ years of knowledge and experience are the basis for their proven record of successful real estate projects in the USA as well as in Latin America.

