Orlando Welcomes Spring With Special Events and Savings Up to 30 Percent

Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for the destination, will offer an extra 5 percent discount on already reduced ticket prices in honor of Spring Break. Guests can use promo code "SAVE5" on VisitOrlando.com purchases from March 19 – April 15 to save an extra 5 percent at checkout on all tickets Visit Orlando sells - more than 45 attractions, dinner shows, theme parks and more, in addition to current deals, including:

Accommodations Deals

With more than 450 hotels, there's a perfect fit for all Orlando visitors, from high-end resorts to sprawling vacation homes. Families of all sizes can find their ideal home-away-from-home, complete with luxurious pools, lazy rivers, waterslides or all of the above. Some of the incredible spring accommodations deals include:

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Orlando Breeze Resort: Use the code "ILHK3" to save 25 percent. Deal is valid based on resort availability.

Villas of Grand Cypress: Receive up to 30 percent off suites and villas. Offer is valid Feb. 18 – March 31, 2019 , for bookings through Sept. 30, 2019 .

– , for bookings through . Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive: Stay for three nights or more beginning at $327 /night and receive two free adult tickets to ICON Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer and SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology with the "ICONic Adventure Package".

/night and receive two free adult tickets to ICON Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer and SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology with the "ICONic Adventure Package". Wyndham Vacation Homes: Book a Wyndham Vacation Home in Orlando for five nights or more and get a free one-day park ticket to SeaWorld. Use the promo code "SPLASH." Tickets must be used during the time of the stay.

Special Events

Hundreds of annual events throughout the destination enhance the visitor experience, including festivals, food & drinks and celebrations for all ages. Spring makes for an especially good time to visit, when the destination's world-class theme parks offer seasonal entertainment, such as:

Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida, Feb. 9 – Apr. 4 Enjoy parades each night with outrageous street performers, colorful costumes and countless beads flying through the air. Hear tunes from authentic New Orleans bands or catch some of the biggest names in music live in concert, while chowing down on mouthwatering Cajun food.

at Universal Studios Florida, – Enjoy parades each night with outrageous street performers, colorful costumes and countless beads flying through the air. Hear tunes from authentic bands or catch some of the biggest names in music live in concert, while chowing down on mouthwatering Cajun food. Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, Mar. 6 – June 3 Welcome spring's arrival with a multisensory selection of vibrant displays and captivating experiences. Take in a showcase of brilliant blossoms, flavor-rich cuisine from various outdoor kitchens, Disney topiary stars, interactive play gardens and live chart-topping musical acts during the Garden Rocks Concert Series, now featuring fan-favorite bands and more, seven days a week.

– Welcome spring's arrival with a multisensory selection of vibrant displays and captivating experiences. Take in a showcase of brilliant blossoms, flavor-rich cuisine from various outdoor kitchens, Disney topiary stars, interactive play gardens and live chart-topping musical acts during the Garden Rocks Concert Series, now featuring fan-favorite bands and more, seven days a week. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival, Feb. 9 – May 5 Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests can sip and sample their way around the world of international coastal cuisine while enjoying craft beers, paired wines and specialty entertainment. The fun extends beyond the food with live performances each Saturday and Sunday from top country, rock and Latin music artists.

For more information about how to enjoy the perfect spring break trip to Orlando, visit VisitOrlando.com.

The Orlando Destination

Home to seven of the world's top theme parks, Orlando - Theme Park Capital of the World® is the No. 1 family vacation destination and most visited destination in the United States. An unparalleled mix of unique experiences create cherished memories for visitors, including legendary theme parks from Disney, Universal and SeaWorld, an array of world-class water parks, entertainment venues, an award-winning food scene, shopping, sports and nightlife. And, with 450 hotels, Orlando offers more lodging options than nearly any other destination in the world, from expansive resorts to uniquely themed hotels.

