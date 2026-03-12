Orlando World Center Marriott Unveils Redesigned Grand Ballroom and Renovated Meeting Spaces

World's Largest Marriott Transforms Convention Center with Modern Aesthetic, Enhanced Amenities

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando World Center Marriott, the world's largest Marriott property, completed a comprehensive renovation of its Grand Ballroom, featuring updated design elements and enhanced functionality for event planners and attendees.

The redesigned Grand Ballroom spans more than 36,000 square feet and offers 14 configurable spaces, providing flexibility for events. The renovation includes new carpet, wall coverings, airwalls coverings, entry doors, trim and contemporary chandeliers, along with upgraded lighting and sound systems.

Redesigned Grand Ballroom at Orlando World Center Marriott

"This transformation reflects our commitment to providing world-class event experiences," said Robert Bray, general manager of Orlando World Center Marriott. "Every detail has been carefully designed to blend sophistication with adaptability."

The convention center renovation extends beyond the Grand Ballroom, with new and additional furnishings through the foyers including communal and soft seating to expand work and networking spaces and modernized public restrooms. Additionally, the hotel added three large-scale digital boards in key areas of the convention space for branding and sponsorship opportunities to complement the digital boards at the entrance and porte-cochere.

The design features a modern aesthetic in calming gray and blue tones, complemented by energy-efficient LED lighting. The venue offers more than 500,000 square feet of flexible function space from boardrooms to one of the largest pillar-free ballrooms in the world at 105,000 square feet.

Guest accommodations feature hard-surface flooring, expansive workstations with ample outlets, walk- in showers, in room refrigerator, high-speed Wi-Fi and private balconies with views of the 200-acre resort and Walt Disney World®.

The resort offers 10 dining outlets, a 400,000-gallon lagoon pool, seven waterslides, a kids' splash zone and a 575-foot lazy river.

About Orlando World Center Marriott

Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, Orlando World Center Marriott – the world's largest Marriott towering above more than 200 prime, Central Florida acres – offers experiences that are a "World Beyond Compare." Everything is on-premises including River Falls Water Park featuring three thrilling slides and a lazy river, reinvented Falls Pool Oasis with three water tower slides, a splash zone offering kids an aqua playground and small waterslide, scheduled daily activities, as well as the Falls Pool Bar & Grill. Other on-property amenities include the Hawk's Landing Golf Club 18-hole championship golf course, Orlando Golf Academy, a full-service spa and fitness center, 10 taste-tempting restaurants and lounges, as well as over 500,000 sq. ft. of event space. The 2,010-room resort is located only 1.5 miles from Walt Disney World® and just minutes from SeaWorld® Orlando, Discovery Cove®, Aquatica™ and Universal Studios®. For more information, visit MarriottOrlandoWorldCenter.com or call +1 407-239-4200.

