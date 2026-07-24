Orlando World Center Marriott Unveils "Twelve Nights of Wonder" for the 2026 Holiday Season

World's Largest Marriott Transforms into a Winter Wonderland with Festive Characters, Hand-Crafted Culinary Delights, Ever-Changing Nightly Entertainment and Spectacular Fireworks

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Orlando World Center Marriott, invites guests to step into a winter wonderland during its highly anticipated "Twelve Nights of Wonder" celebration. Running from Dec. 20 through Dec. 31, 2026, the resort-wide activation will transform the sprawling property into a festive escape filled with holiday magic, daytime pool events, nightly village experiences, and brilliant fireworks.

Orlando World Center Marriott

"We are thrilled to welcome families and travelers to experience the magic of the holiday season through our Twelve Nights of Wonder celebration," said Robert Bray, general manager of Orlando World Center Marriott. " Our team curated this immersive holiday escape a few years ago, and we continue to build on these events and experiences to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy. By combining Orlando's sunshine with classic winter charm, we look forward to helping our guests build lasting traditions and celebrate the season together."

Our team has curated an immersive holiday escape that combines Orlando's sunshine with classic winter charm. From spectacular fireworks to hand-crafted sweet treats, every detail has been designed to help our guests build lasting traditions and celebrate the season together."

A Festive Haven Resort-Wide

Upon arrival, guests will immediately feel the holiday spirit. Starting the week before Thanksgiving, the grand lobby will feature a towering, beautifully decorated Christmas tree, establishing a whimsical backdrop for holiday photos.

Throughout the 12-day celebration, families can enjoy vibrant daytime activities at the Falls Pool. Making special guest appearances will be Orlando World Center Marriott's beloved mascot, Mingo, roaming the resort in a variety of dapper holiday outfits.

The Winter Wonderland Village

Each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Falls Pool area comes alive as the Winter Wonderland Village, serving as the festive hub of the nightly celebrations. Families can enjoy timeless holiday attractions including a train ride, nightly entertainment and a classic carousel, which makes its debut as a brand-new addition to the village this year. Surrounding these rides are several beautifully themed festive chalets, where guests can discover a rotating lineup of nightly entertainment and holiday activities:

The Village Library: Story time featuring books and tales.

Story time featuring books and tales. The Snow Workshop: Hands-on activities for children.

Hands-on activities for children. Mingo's Ice Bar: A bar featuring specialty signature drinks.

A bar featuring specialty signature drinks. Mrs. Sugarplum's Sweets: Hand-crafted, themed delights from the resort's pastry team.

Holiday Characters & Seasonal Spectacles

No holiday celebration is complete without its most famous residents. Guests can meet and capture photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on select dates. Adding to the classic holiday charm, festive carolers will roam the resort, spreading vocal cheer through the lobby and outdoor areas.

As the night sky falls, the resort will light up with dazzling fireworks spectaculars on Dec. 26, 28, 30, and 31. Guests can also experience a magical Mermaid and Glow Event on Dec. 26, combining under-the-sea fantasy with vibrant, glowing pool-side animations.

World-Class Holiday Dining

To complement the visual spectacles, the resort's signature restaurant, Latitude & Longitude, will host three grand holiday dining events featuring locally and seasonally crafted buffet menus:

Thanksgiving Day Buffet (Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 | 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Featuring a local Crown Roast of Turkey, mustard-rubbed ham, whole roasted Mahi Mahi, and decadent seasonal pies ($80 for adults, $32 for children ages 4 to 12).

Featuring a local Crown Roast of Turkey, mustard-rubbed ham, whole roasted Mahi Mahi, and decadent seasonal pies ($80 for adults, $32 for children ages 4 to 12). Christmas Day Brunch Buffet (Friday, Dec. 25, 2026 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Offering custom omelet and waffle stations, coffee-crusted beef tenderloin, and holiday-themed desserts ($55 for adults, $20 for children ages 4 to 12).

Offering custom omelet and waffle stations, coffee-crusted beef tenderloin, and holiday-themed desserts ($55 for adults, $20 for children ages 4 to 12). New Year's Eve Buffet (Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.): Celebrating the countdown with smoked prime rib, rack of lamb, lobster-crusted grouper, a premium sushi selection, and sparkly desserts ($80 for adults, $32 for children ages 4 to 12).

Children ages 3 and under dine free at all three festive buffet events. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made immediately via OpenTable.com.

For more information about "Twelve Nights of Wonder" or to book your holiday stay, please visit the website.

About Orlando World Center Marriott

Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, Orlando World Center Marriott – the world's largest Marriott towering above more than 200 prime, Central Florida acres – offers experiences that are a "World Beyond Compare." Everything is on-premises including River Falls Water Park featuring three thrilling slides and a lazy river, reinvented Falls Pool Oasis with three water tower slides, a splash zone offering kids an aqua playground and small waterslide, scheduled daily activities, as well as the Falls Pool Bar & Grill. Other on-property amenities include the Hawk's Landing Golf Club 18-hole championship golf course, Orlando Golf Academy, a full-service spa and fitness center, 10 taste-tempting restaurants and lounges, as well as over 500,000 sq. ft. of event space. The 2,010-room resort is located only 1.5 miles from Walt Disney World® and just minutes from SeaWorld® Orlando, Discovery Cove®, Aquatica™ and Universal Studios®. For more information, visit MarriottOrlandoWorldCenter.com or call +1 407-239-4200.

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SOURCE Orlando World Center Marriott