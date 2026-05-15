Orlando World Center Marriott Celebrates 40 Years With "Pick Your Perks" Offer

World's Largest Marriott Marks Four Decades of Hospitality with Special Promotion

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando World Center Marriott, the world's largest Marriott hotel under one roof, is marking its 40th anniversary with the launch of "Pick Your Perks," an offer available through December 23, 2026.

Photo Credit: Orlando World Center Marriott

Guests who book two nights or more receive one curated perk per night. Available options per night include cabanas for up to four guests, a weekend poolside daybed for two guests, one round of championship golf with equipment rental, or a $150 dining credit to use at two of the resort's signature onsite restaurants, Siro Urban Italian Kitchen and Mikado Japanese Steakhouse. Choices will be based on availability at time of booking, with restrictions.

The property opened May 15, 1986, as Florida's largest hotel at the time with 1,500 rooms. The resort has since expanded to 2,010 rooms and five ballrooms, offering 500,000-plus square feet of event and recreational space.

"For 40 years, Orlando World Center Marriott has served as a premier destination for families, conferences, and travelers from around the globe," said Robert Bray, General Manager. "This anniversary celebration reflects our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. 'Pick Your Perks' offers guests the flexibility to customize their stay with amenities that matter most to them. Through these 40 years, the resort has continuously invested capital to ensure it offers a world-class facility with the activations and experiences guests are looking for."

The resort opened with approximately 80,000 square feet of meeting space and two ballrooms. Today, it features five ballrooms, including the 105,000-square-foot, pillar-free Cypress Ballroom added in 2008, and more than 500,000 square feet of flexible function space. The most recent addition is the Magnolia meeting rooms—eight 3,600-square-foot rooms that can be divided by three to create 24 individual spaces as needed. The property also includes an 18-hole championship golf course redesigned in 2020 with an island green finishing hole, a full-service spa, and a 400,000-gallon lagoon pool plus River Falls Waterpark, featuring seven waterslides, a 575-foot lazy river and a dedicated kids splash zone.

Since opening, the property has undergone significant expansion and renovation. The North Tower added 510 rooms in 2000. The Falls Pool Oasis underwent redesigns in 2013 and in 2021 to feature zero-entry access, sundeck shelves, poolside cabanas and daybeds. River Falls Waterpark—which offers a 575-foot meandering lazy river and a tower with three tube slides—opened in March 2022.

The resort features 10 dining outlets, with Mikado Japanese Steakhouse being the only venue remaining in concept and name from the property's 1986 opening. It continues to maintain the highest guest reservation requests for on-site dining. The culinary team partners with local farms for food waste composting as part of the property's sustainability initiatives.

Annually, the resort welcomes more than 500,000 overnight guests. This summer, the resort will enhance seasonal programming with weekly Saturday Birthday Splash Bash events from May 16 through Aug. 1, featuring surprise activities for guests celebrating special occasions.

"Pick Your Perks" is available for reservations immediately, with stays bookable now through December 23, 2026. To learn more or book a stay at Orlando World Center Marriott, please visit the website.

About Orlando World Center Marriott

Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, Orlando World Center Marriott – the world's largest Marriott towering above more than 200 prime, Central Florida acres – offers experiences that are a "World Beyond Compare." Everything is on-premises including River Falls Water Park featuring three thrilling slides and a lazy river, reinvented Falls Pool Oasis with three water tower slides, a splash zone offering kids an aqua playground and small waterslide, scheduled daily activities, as well as the Falls Pool Bar & Grill. Other on-property amenities include the Hawk's Landing Golf Club 18-hole championship golf course, Orlando Golf Academy, a full-service spa and fitness center, 10 taste-tempting restaurants and lounges, as well as over 500,000 sq. ft. of event space. The 2,010-room resort is located only 1.5 miles from Walt Disney World® and just minutes from SeaWorld® Orlando, Discovery Cove®, Aquatica™ and Universal Studios®. For more information, visit MarriottOrlandoWorldCenter.com or call +1 407-239-4200.

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SOURCE Orlando World Center Marriott