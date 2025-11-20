Orlando's Holiday Celebrations Kick Off with 70 Days of Festivities

News provided byVisit Orlando
Nov 20, 2025, 09:52 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando's holiday celebrations offer over 70 days of festive experiences. It's no wonder that Orlando made the No. 1 U.S. destination to travel to in 2025 by AAA.
"Orlando continues to rank among the top holiday travel destinations because we offer endless ways to make a holiday getaway unforgettable," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Gifts come in many forms, but sharing a one-of-a-kind Orlando experience is something that stays with you. From snapping the perfect holiday selfie at our newest theme park to strolling through a glittering Asian Lantern Festival at the zoo, every corner of our destination offers meaningful ways to celebrate the season."
THEME PARKS
- Walt Disney World Resort
- Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park (select nights through Dec. 21) transforms with "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Parade" and "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show."
- Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios (select nights through Dec. 22) features dapper décor, special character appearances and live entertainment.
- EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth (Nov. 28 – Dec. 30) features a candlelight processional with celebrity narrators and Holiday Kitchens throughout the World Showcase.
- Disney's Animal Kingdom (through Dec. 31) will feature Merry Menagerie's hand-crafted animal puppets and a holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakenings.
- Universal Orlando Resort
- Grinchmas at Universal's Islands of Adventure features The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, a live retelling of the classic Grinch tale.
- Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter features holiday shows in Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and Ministry of Magic.
- Seasonal lighting and decorations within Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe.
- Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida, with larger-than-life holiday floats.
- SeaWorld Orlando 's Christmas Celebration (select dates through Jan. 5) features millions of lights, live shows, character dining and the Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale.
- Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel (select dates, Dec. 6 – 31) returns with jolly LEGO décor, a gigantic LEGO Christmas Tree, festive entertainment and character meet-and-greets.
FUN FOR ALL AGES AND LIVE SHOWS BEYOND THE PARKS
- Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens (select nights through Jan. 18) features larger-than-life landscapes and mythical creatures lit by 10,000+ LED lights.
- Festival of Trees: "Let the Joy of the Season Shine" at Orlando Museum of Art (through Nov. 23) features 50 designer-decorated trees and wreaths, artisanal gingerbread creations, Breakfast with Santa and Ugly Holiday Sweater Party.
- During the I-Drive District Holiday Tree Lighting (Nov. 21 – Jan. 3), ICON Park dazzles with special performances during the nightly tree lighting.
- Ivanhoe Village'sJingle Eve (Nov. 22) features beer gardens, live entertainment, a children's holiday village, and a fireworks finale.
- Crayola Experience's Colorful Christmas (Nov. 22 – Jan. 5) returns with falling "snow," scavenger hunts, live entertainment, crafts and holiday treats.
- Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens (Nov. 28 - Jan. 4) blooms with a million sparkling lights and shining forests.
- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host: Lindsey Stirling's Snow Waltz Tour (Nov. 26); Home for the Holidays presented by Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (Nov. 29); The Nutcracker presented by the Orlando Ballet (select dates, Dec. 5-24) and more.
- Wekiva Island's Winter Wonderland (Nov. 28 – Dec. 25) features "snow" flurries, dazzling trees, holiday market, Santa's Workshop, and interactions with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- Frontyard Holiday Festival at Dr. Phillips Center (Dec. 4 – Jan. 4) transforms the Seneff Arts Plaza into a storybook wonderland with free holiday experiences like glittering nightly "snowfall," a radiant choreograph-lit Tree of Light, outdoor movies, live performances, a holiday market and more.
- Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival (select weekends Dec. 5-21) at Lake Nona Town Center transforms into a winter wonderland with nightly snowfalls and live entertainment.
- Historic Downtown Winter Garden hosts the immersive Main Street Holiday Stroll (Dec. 5 – Jan. 4); the Holiday Night Market (Dec. 6); and the Winter Garden Christmas Parade (Dec. 6).
- Winter Park's 73rd annual Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade (Dec. 6), Central Florida's oldest continuous holiday parade, features 80+ participating organizations, including marching bands, an appearance by Santa and more.
- Holidays Aboard Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition Orlando (through Jan. 5) features photo ops in front of the Grand Staircase and appearances by Santa Claus between Dec. 6-14.
- Holidays in Space at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (select dates, Dec. 21-30) features an all-new Holidays in Space Drone Show Spectacular.
HOTEL HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
- Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort celebrates with holiday activities at its heated water park, festive dining at Michelin-starred Capa and Michelin Recommended Ravello, and Winter Wonderland Afternoon Tea on weekends (Nov. 21–Dec. 21).
- Winter at Grande Lakes (select dates Nov. 27 – Jan. 3) features a new ice-skating experience; Gingerbread School; Santa's Teddy Bear Tea; and a Winter Wonderland Market.
- Evermore Orlando Resort festivities (happening throughout December) include gingerbread house decorating, meet-and-greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and seasonal menus at Twin View Restaurant.
- The ette hotel, in partnership with Orlando Ballet, will host The Nutcracker Holiday Tea (select dates in December). On Dec. 6, guests can attend a special seating with Orlando Ballet performers for photos.
- ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Gaylord Palms Resort (through Jan. 7) features oversized ice sculptures, along with new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance immersive cirque-style show.
OTHER CELEBRATIONS
- Zymarium Meadery's Magical Meadmas (Dec. 3 - Jan. 4) offers a new seasonal menu featuring a Coquito Flight, warming Hot Mulled Mead and the Yule Cat cocktail. The celebration culminates with the intimate Black & Gold New Year's Eve Party, an all-inclusive experience with live entertainment, a midnight champagne toast and more.
