Orlando's Holiday Celebrations Kick Off with 70 Days of Festivities

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 -- Orlando's holiday celebrations offer over 70 days of festive experiences. It's no wonder that Orlando made the No. 1 U.S. destination to travel to in 2025 by AAA.

Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

"Orlando continues to rank among the top holiday travel destinations because we offer endless ways to make a holiday getaway unforgettable," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Gifts come in many forms, but sharing a one-of-a-kind Orlando experience is something that stays with you. From snapping the perfect holiday selfie at our newest theme park to strolling through a glittering Asian Lantern Festival at the zoo, every corner of our destination offers meaningful ways to celebrate the season."

Discover exclusive holiday savings on VisitOrlando.com/offers or receive complimentary vacation planning services through VisitOrlando.com/plan .

THEME PARKS

Walt Disney World Resort

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park (select nights through Dec. 21) transforms with "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Parade" and "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show." Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios (select nights through Dec. 22) features dapper décor, special character appearances and live entertainment. EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth (Nov. 28 – Dec. 30) features a candlelight processional with celebrity narrators and Holiday Kitchens throughout the World Showcase. Disney's Animal Kingdom (through Dec. 31) will feature Merry Menagerie's hand-crafted animal puppets and a holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakenings.



Universal Orlando Resort

FUN FOR ALL AGES AND LIVE SHOWS BEYOND THE PARKS

HOTEL HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

OTHER CELEBRATIONS

Zymarium Meadery's Magical Meadmas (Dec. 3 - Jan. 4) offers a new seasonal menu featuring a Coquito Flight, warming Hot Mulled Mead and the Yule Cat cocktail. The celebration culminates with the intimate Black & Gold New Year's Eve Party, an all-inclusive experience with live entertainment, a midnight champagne toast and more.

