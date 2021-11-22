Orleans Inspired Lounge "Rouge" Now Open

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary & Chris Kenney - Restaurateurs, announced that their cocktail lounge Rouge has now opened its doors at 10204 Main St, Bellevue, WA.

Rouge draws on French and New Orleans inspired cuisine and cocktails, featuring small food plates that pair well with craft cocktails. While living in New York, owners Chris and Mary Kenney were enchanted by speakeasy clubs throughout the city and became inspired to echo that atmosphere in their hometown.



You'll be transported into just that through the thoughtfully curated interior of the art deco lounge features plush banquettes for seating, a marble-backed bar, and a luxe gold ceiling with soft lighting. Guests from all walks of life can expect to be welcomed by spirited and experienced staff who understand the festive essence of 'happy hour', but what makes the Rouge experience stand out even further is the emphasis on entertainment. Mary Kenney shares,

"At the core of our lounge is our commitment to bringing entertainment to the heart of downtown Bellevue."

Taking center stage at the focal point of the lounge is a designated performance area equipped with a vintage piano, where guests will be able to enjoy live performances while they wine and dine.



Rouge's menu will offer a selection of carefully curated cocktails such as the Sazerac, and View Carre, alongside a mouthwatering food menu offering hors d'oeuvres such as Chef Selected Charcuterie and Cheese Board, Crispy Polenta Fries with House Remoulade, and more.

With a capacity of 90 Rouge Cocktail Lounge does not require reservations, and is now open to the public from Tuesday-Saturday opening their doors at 4 PM PST. For additional information about Rouge, please visit www.rougebellevue.com.

Contact Info

Name: Mary Kenney - Restaurateur

Chris Kenney - Restaurateur

Jack Lovett - General Manager



Phone: (425) 454-8455

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.rougebellevue.com

SOURCE Rouge Bellevue