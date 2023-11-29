Orleans Technical College Celebrated Graduates from Building Trades Program

News provided by

JEVS’ ORLEANS TECHNICAL COLLEGE

29 Nov, 2023, 20:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orleans Technical College (Orleans), a program of JEVS Human Services (JEVS) celebrated 311 individuals who graduate from the college's carpentry, electrical, plumbing, property maintenance and air conditioning, refrigeration, & heating programs.

Orleans Campus President, Rodney Brutton welcomed the graduates and their families; followed by JEVS President & CEO, Cynthia Figueroa who opened the event. Figueroa celebrated the graduates' commitment to furthering their career goals. She said, "Thank you for committing the time to attend classes, study, and learn. It's no small feat given all the demands outside of the classroom. Balancing family, work, and school life can be a challenge at times, but you did it! You persevered and dedicated yourself to moving forward in your career."

Shaquille McFadden, a 2023 residential and commercial electricity graduate, was selected by students and faculty to represent them at this year's graduation. His instructor said, "Shaquille's attendance, attitude, skill attainment, and overall leadership in the classroom were stellar. He always made himself available to assist classmates."

Orleans alumnus, Jamell Joyner, also spoke to the graduates. Joyner graduated in 2021 after making a career change to commercial electrical. He talked about working three jobs to support his family while getting his credential in electricity from Orleans. Joyner said, "My short-term sacrifice led to a life-long career that brings my family financial security and brings me a greater sense of purpose and happiness."

Included in the graduation were 34 graduates in property maintenance who completed JEVS Project WOW program. Project WOW helps youth and young adults get their high school diploma as well as learn building skills.

In addition to credentials in the building trades, Orleans helps connect graduates to jobs. Over 100 partners recruit potential employees from Orleans. The 2023 Orleans graduation event marks the college's 49th graduation.

About Orleans Technical College. JEVS' accredited, non-profit career training school, Orleans Technical College, prepares adults for careers in building trades and healthcare. Since 1974, Orleans Tech has helped students move toward one common goal: learning new skills to enhance their success in the workforce. Orleans Tech offers job training programs in building trades and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.jevs.org and www.orleanstech.edu.

Media Contact:
Heather Keafer, Chief of Communications & External Affairs
[email protected]
445-236-5080

SOURCE JEVS’ ORLEANS TECHNICAL COLLEGE

