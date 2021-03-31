Orlo and comms2point0 launch 2021 Public Sector Approach to Digital Engagement Report

From pivoting crisis comms plans to adopting new social media channels, public sector organisations have faced accelerated digital transformation over the last 12 months as inbound social media enquiries have increased.

"This new report is a must-read for public sector organisations looking to benchmark themselves against their sector, as well as find practical advice for their 2021 strategy," said Phil Evans, Managing Director of Orlo. "We're proud to have worked with comms2point0 and Microsoft to produce the first of what we hope will be a joint, annual research venture."

"If the report says anything, it really highlights the struggle digital and comms professionals have faced over the last 12 months," said Darren Caveney, founder of comms2point0. "But it also shows how much they have achieved. The insights available in this report can help organisations continue to future-proof while 2021 unfolds."

To download the report please visit: https://hubs.la/H0KdB510.

