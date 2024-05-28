ÖRLÖ Nutrition Puts Omega-3 Products to the Test with First of Its Kind, TESTED BY YOU Program. 97% of users have already increased their omega-3 index

WILMINGTON, Del., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ÖRLÖ Nutrition, powered by VAXA Technologies Iceland, proudly announces the official launch of its Tested By You Program in collaboration with Omegaquant, an independent CLIA-certified lab that offers at-home blood spot tests to verify your Omega-3 Index. With ÖRLÖ's first-of-its-kind subscription campaign, subscribers are given the ability to see firsthand their omega-3 index before and after taking ÖRLÖ's Active Omega-3 products.

"Since we began piloting this program last summer, 97% of our users have shown improvement in their omega-3 indexes after only 4 months of supplementation. ÖRLÖ's Active Omegas deliver incredible results with only 2 small soft gels each day. We empower people with objective scientific tools to see the difference for themselves," says Corinna Bellizzi, Head of US Sales and Marketing at ÖRLÖ.

The Omega-3 Index Test is trusted by prominent universities including Harvard and Duke, researchers at the National Institutes of Health and the US Army, The United States Olympic Committee and industry leading clinicians and medical practitioners worldwide.

ÖRLÖ Nutrition provides nutrition solutions with optimized bioavailability. ÖRLÖ's algae-based Active Omega-3 products are in the polar lipid form, which is up to 3X better absorbed than the EPA and DHA Omega-3s from fish oil, setting a new standard in both sustainability and efficacy. Crafted from algae that's cultivated in a carbon-negative indoor state of the art facility in Iceland, ÖRLÖ boasts a 100% vegan, non-GMO collection that aligns seamlessly with environmentally conscious values. What truly sets ÖRLÖ's Active Omega-3s apart is its remarkable up to 3X absorption rate, outpacing fish and other popular sources.

About ÖRLÖ Nutrition

ÖRLÖ Nutrition, is VAXA Technologies' consumer-facing brand of innovative products that are better absorbed and naturally activate your cells to unleash the energy you need to optimize productivity, focus and endurance. ÖRLÖ's revolutionary products are 100% vegan, non-GMO, free of harsh chemicals, truly regenerative and responsibly made. ORLO uses VAXA's patented growth environment where microalgae thrive resulting in Icelandic Ultra Algae, a truly regenerative source of nutrition with global impact.

