Ormco Announces The Launch Of The Damon Ultima™ System

"We are thrilled with the technological break-throughs made in developing the Damon Ultima System as part of our commitment to help orthodontists resolve wire-bracket slop issue that they have been working around for decades," said Jeff Kappler, President of Ormco and Senior Vice President of Envista Holdings Corporation. "Orthodontists can now achieve earlier precise control with rotations completed in the first Damon Ultima round-sided rectangular wire and full expression with the second Damon Ultima wire with lighter forces. In the Ultima clinical study¹ of approximately 133 patients across eight US orthodontic treatment offices, we have seen earlier rotational control in 98.8% of patients to date."

The new Damon Ultima System is completely reengineered with a unique round-sided rectangular wire and a parallelogram-shaped slot in the bracket that are designed to fit together precisely to virtually eliminate play. The unique design of the Damon Ultima System gives orthodontists precise control to move teeth more efficiently and reliably with gentler forces to help orthodontists finish faster with better patient comfort. The Damon Ultima brackets are available in the neutral, retrocline, and procline options for enhanced torque control. Brackets are designed from the center point of the slot to line up with the FA point to express the desired torque and provide easier and more precise placement. Larger size and different material Damon Ultima archwires are available for more torque control for challenging transverse or leveling.

"It was really exciting to see and experience for the first time ever a full expression orthodontic system with my patients," said Dr. Mike Bicknell, an Ultima clinical study investigator and orthodontist in practice for almost 20 years. "I am seeing an unparallel level of control that I've not seen before and much earlier in treatment. I can now treat patients who used to take 18 or more months and complete their treatment more efficiently and with less discomfort in 12 months or less."

"After 52 years, I have finally been able to solve the problem with the significant play of the wire in the bracket slot that has often created excessive forces when bending arch wires to compensate" said Dr. Dwight Damon, creator of the Damon Ultima System. "As the inventor of Damon Braces and pioneer of passive self-ligation appliances, the ability to transform orthodontic treatment using PSL as an alternative to conventional braces is now fully realized to the level I have always dreamed of. The Damon Ultima System is the epitome of reinventing how a special designed bracket and archwire assembly work together, providing orthodontists with ultimate control to deliver to patients the beautiful healthy Damon Smile in months-not years using biological sensible forces."

To learn more about the Damon Ultima System, please visit: https://ormco.com/products/damon-ultima-system/.

About Ormco



Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and 3D Approver software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

¹ Interim results of Ormco sponsored clinical study. Final results of study will be reported when all patients finish treatment.

The opinions expressed are those of Dr. Michael Bicknell and Dr. Dwight Damon. Dr Bicknell and Dr. Damon are paid consultants to Ormco. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients. Individual patient results may vary.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sharon Scott,

[email protected]

310.594.6545

SOURCE Ormco

Related Links

http://www.ormco.com/

