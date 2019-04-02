Ormco Launches .018 Slot Offering for Symetri™ Clear Ceramic Twin Brackets

ORANGE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced orthodontic technology and services, today announced that Symetri™ Clear—its latest in aesthetically pleasing ceramic twin brackets—is now offered in the .018 slot option. Adding to Ormco's expansive product portfolio of both lingual and self-ligating bracket systems, Symetri Clear is a refined, aesthetic bracket system incorporating design features that apply expert clinical advice and analysis as well as end-user feedback and technological advancements.1

"The clinical response and patient results our customers have experienced with Symetri Clear have been very positive; we're looking forward to the addition of a new slot offering," said Judd Johns, director of product management at Ormco. "Supported by many years of research and development, Symetri Clear prioritizes strength, versatility and aesthetic appeal—three characteristics that we're pleased to offer with the ceramic bracket system."

Designed with a low profile and ample torque and tie-wing strength, Symetri Clear addresses and minimizes the challenges that can come with leveraging a ceramic system—bracket breakage, wire notching and difficulties while debonding1. Symetri Clear is designed to debond in one piece without fracturing requiring minimal forces. Offered in the McLaughlin, Bennett, Trevisi+ prescription, Symetri Clear was designed with years of dedicated research and development, focusing on clinical analysis, end-user feedback and Ormco's proprietary development of technological advancements in ceramics. Serving the needs of doctors and patients, the twin bracket is designed with round surfaces and edges to aid in enhanced patient comfort.

Dr. Mark Coreil, "In my experience, Symetri is the most aesthetic, comfortable and durable ceramic bracket on the market today. Symetri has the versatility of a metal bracket with easy double tying and predictable one-piece removal. I highly recommend Symetri to anyone looking for an aesthetic alternative."2

Combining advanced manufacturing technology1 and robust ceramic materials, Symetri Clear provides the benefit of aesthetics and offers easy, non-destructive debonding. Noteworthy clinical features include:

Torque and Tie-Wing Strength —To better manage treatment flexibility and prevent bracket breakage, Symetri Clear is made of polycrystalline-alumina using a proprietary grain-size particle and is designed to withstand clinical demands often expected when using metal brackets. The material, combined with advanced processing, provides tie-wing and torque fracture resistance allowing clinicians to confidently treat effectively and efficiently, especially when steel ligatures are needed. 1

—To better manage treatment flexibility and prevent bracket breakage, Symetri Clear is made of polycrystalline-alumina using a proprietary grain-size particle and is designed to withstand clinical demands often expected when using metal brackets. The material, combined with advanced processing, provides tie-wing and torque fracture resistance allowing clinicians to confidently treat effectively and efficiently, especially when steel ligatures are needed. Low Profile —Symetri Clear is a low-profile aesthetic bracket now available in .018 slot size. With deep undercuts, the low-profile design will facilitate double-tying with steel ligatures. Occlusal interference also is minimized.

—Symetri Clear is a low-profile aesthetic bracket now available in .018 slot size. With deep undercuts, the low-profile design will facilitate double-tying with steel ligatures. Occlusal interference also is minimized. Advanced Aesthetics —Symetri Clear has been designed with more rounded surfaces that diffuse light better than a flat surface. This enhances the bracket's ability to blend with tooth enamel, adding to its aesthetic appeal for patients.

—Symetri Clear has been designed with more rounded surfaces that diffuse light better than a flat surface. This enhances the bracket's ability to blend with tooth enamel, adding to its aesthetic appeal for patients. Ease of Single-Piece Debonding—Symetri Clear is designed with an optimized pattern on the base so it can be debonded in one piece.3

To learn more about Symetri Clear, please visit www.ormco.com/products/symetri/, or connect with your Ormco sales representative directly.

+Does not imply endorsement.

1 Internal data on file.

2 Dr. Coreil is a paid consultant for Ormco Corporation. The opinions express in this press release are those of Dr. Coreil. Ormco Corporation is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients.

3 Using Symetri Clear Debonding Instrument.

About Ormco

For over 50 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to manufacture innovative products and solutions to enhance the lives of our customers and their patients. Distinguished products range from legacy twin brackets Inspire ICE™, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™ to self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System including Damon™ Clear2, and the Alias™ lingual straightwire system. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive solution with customized brackets, wires and placement trays for increased clinical efficiency. From personalized service to worldwide continuing education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. For more information, visit Ormco at www.ormco.com or call us at 800-854-1741.

