ORMCO™ TO HOST PREMIER CLINICAL EVENT FOR ORTHODONTISTS & THEIR TEAMS

BREA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader in orthodontic products, solutions, and education, is pleased to announce the return of the Ormco Forum on October 3-5, 2024, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

The Ormco Forum 2024 will feature a robust agenda, including keynote presentations from 20 world-renowned orthodontists, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one learning opportunities. Attendees can join the Ritz Carlton Leadership Center Workshop, which was designed to help teams achieve even greater patient success rates.

Guests can earn up to 15 continuing education credits and will have the opportunity to network and learn from domestic and international peers in the orthodontic community.

"We are excited to welcome Orthodontists and their staff back to the Ormco Forum," said Chris Puco, Vice President, North America Commercial, Orthodontics. "This educational showcase will focus on clinical techniques, applications, and methodologies in orthodontic innovation and help customers differentiate their practice in today's competitive and ever-changing landscape."

Registration for the Ormco Forum 2024 is now open. For more information about the event, agenda, featured speakers, and program highlights, or to register, visit https://bit.ly/OrmcoForum2024 .

About Ormco

Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including the Damon Ultima System and Damon™ Clear2 Brackets). The Spark Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and Approver™ software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Ormco is part of the Envista global family of dental brands, which includes Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, and Kerr.

Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco .

