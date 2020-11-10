Ormond Beach's Largest Employer Donates Technology to Local Elementary Schools and Survivors of Domestic Abuse

"The nation went digital overnight and there was no time to plan for our new normal. For families without a computer, this new normal has been stressful because the lack of technology has kept their children from advancing academically. Security First's generous computer donation will give these children access to school learning platforms at home, such as digital libraries, iReady, and Waterford. This partnership is evidence that Security First Insurance Company cares deeply about our children and understands the achievement gaps caused by access and opportunity," said Shannon Hay, Ormond Beach Elementary.

"Osceola's students, staff, and family are extremely grateful, and as their Leader, it is difficult to find words that adequately express my gratitude. Security First's donation of computers will positively impact our school community and greatly help to fill a need that was present even prior to the pandemic. We have several academically centered computer programs that our students will be able to access, and these programs provide additional practice and learning. Your donation comes at a time when we are all challenged, and I am sincerely thankful for Security First's support," said Lynn Bruner, Principal at Osceola Elementary.

Both principals agree that in addition to assisting students in need, the donations will help staff who are experiencing hardship as well.

Additionally, 100 mobile phones were provided to the Beacon Center to empower survivors of domestic abuse.

Recognizing the challenges that public schools and non-profit organizations are facing during this difficult time, Security First felt a responsibility to support the local community and give children and victims of domestic violence a better opportunity to thrive.

"Ormond Beach is our hometown, and it's important to our entire family of employees that we do all we can to give back to our community, especially now when technology is playing a key role in educating our children and phones can be essential for helping survivors of domestic abuse rebuild their lives. I am very grateful that we are able to help our community," said Security First's President, Melissa Burt DeVriese.

About Security First Insurance

Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., Security First Insurance is built on more than 100 years of history and experience in the insurance industry. The company has an acute understanding of Floridians' vulnerability to natural catastrophes. Its President, Melissa Burt DeVriese, is one of a few female presidents of a homeowner's insurance company in the State of Florida and one of a handful in the nation. CEO and former U.S. Senator, Locke Burt, affords the distinct advantage of shaping Florida's homeowners insurance market through insurance law reform. The company serves hundreds of thousands of policyholders living across the state, storm after storm, year after year®.

Security First Insurance has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. and is strongly committed to improving Florida's homeowners insurance market and initiatives that support and protect residents and communities of the Sunshine State.

Follow the company on Twitter (@SecurityFirstFL) on Facebook (facebook.com/InsuringFloridaHomes), or visit SecurityFirstFlorida.com.

Media contacts:

Monique Miskimon-Aikens

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Security First Insurance