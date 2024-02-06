Ormsby Park Appoints Graham Michener as Regional Managing Partner for East Coast

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormsby Park is excited to announce that Graham Michener has joined the firm as Regional Managing Partner and Head of Financial Services. Graham brings over twenty years of executive search experience in the investment banking and financial services industry and will be working out of the New York office, leading Ormsby Park's East Coast region. "We are very excited that Graham has decided to join Ormsby Park. His relationships and expertise will add to our focused financial officer coverage while also expanding further into financial services markets," says Paula Park, the firm's Managing Partner.

Graham Michener, Regional Managing Partner and Head of Financial Services, Ormsby Park LLC

"I am thrilled to join Paula, Larry and the entire Ormsby Park team. They have built an impressive search platform with a very talented group of people. Ormsby Park's reputation and customized, client-first approach is truly best-in-class," said Michener.

Graham joins Ormsby Park from Ridgeway Partners where he focused on Financial Services, Board, Private Equity, and CFO roles. Prior to that, Michener led the Global Banking and CFO Practices for North America for Dore Partnership. He has worked at RSR Partners as a Managing Director, Head of Financial Services Practice, and Co-Head of the CFO Practice. Michener's earlier experiences include Russell Reynolds Associates as an Executive Director in both their Global Banking and CFO Practices.

About Ormsby Park

Ormsby Park is a national retained executive search firm focused on the Financial Officer Market—CFOs, Treasurers, CAOs, Heads of Tax, IR, FP&A and Financial Operations. They differentiate themselves by nurturing deep, long-term relationships with exceptional financial talent and by a strong belief that a diverse and inclusive workforce will help us all achieve better outcomes.

