Ormskirk School Chooses Zegami to Enhance Their Student Analysis

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zegami, a visual data exploration platform company, today announces that Ormskirk School has implemented Zegami to enhance their data analysis and gain a better understanding of their students.

Teachers are increasingly expected to record and analyse student data, to identify meaningful trends and provide evidence that support's classroom practice and progress intervention. But many teachers lack the time, skills and experience to do this effectively and worry that individual students are buried beneath the deluge of data, reducing individuals to nothing more than cold, quantifiable statistics.

Ormskirk School needed a solution that enabled their teachers to spend less time scrutinising numbers and more time doing the work that actually makes an impact. They recognised that Zegami is a tool that helps schools to control and engage with the range of data they hold in a completely different, intuitive and student-focused way.

"Zegami enriches data-led discussions by ensuring a focus on students, not statistics. With Zegami, teachers and school leaders engage with student data in a completely different way, allowing rapid and intuitive identification of issues and provoking powerful discussion" says Alex Wood, Senior Assistant Headteacher at Ormskirk School.

Sam Conway, CEO of Zegami added, "Schools, like any workplace, are suffering from data overload. Head Teachers and teachers need to make sense of their information in a way that's simple and intuitive. Using Zegami, insights gained from data presents an opportunity for schools to make more informed decisions that can enhance student performance. Zegami puts every student front and centre in the data and makes analysis simple, insightful and enjoyable."

Zegami is a Visual Data Exploration platform that enables you to quickly recognize patterns, analyse information and find hidden insights by allowing users to search, sort, filter, group and analyse large collections of images and data in a simple and intuitive way.

