Ornamental Fish Market to Grow by USD 4.5 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Interest, AI's Impact on Market Dynamics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global ornamental fish market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.49 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period. Increasing interest in keeping ornamental fish is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing trend of aqua-scaping. However, high set-up costs involved in ornamental fish rearing poses a challenge. Key market players include Aqua Nautic, Aquatic Solutions, bioAquatiX, DC Freshwater Fish, Freshwater Exotics, Imperial Tropicals, Live Aquaria Holdings Corp., Modern Pet Centre, Ozark Fisheries, Inc., Qianhu Corp. Ltd., Quality Marine, Ruinemans Group, Sagar Fish Aquarium, Segrest Farms, SRSExportIndia, Sunbeam Aquarium Pte Ltd, THE FISH SEMPAI, The Trop Co., Wild Fish, and Zauba.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ornamental fish market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Ornamental Fish Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.33% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4498.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.99 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Aqua Nautic, Aquatic Solutions, bioAquatiX, DC Freshwater Fish, Freshwater Exotics, Imperial Tropicals, Live Aquaria Holdings Corp., Modern Pet Centre, Ozark Fisheries, Inc., Qianhu Corp. Ltd., Quality Marine, Ruinemans Group, Sagar Fish Aquarium, Segrest Farms, SRSExportIndia, Sunbeam Aquarium Pte Ltd, THE FISH SEMPAI, The Trop Co., Wild Fish, and Zauba

Market Driver

The Ornamental Fish Market is a thriving business sector, offering a wide array of colorful and exotic species. Retailers source fish from various suppliers, ensuring high-quality and diverse inventory. Customers can choose from various options, including bettas, guppies, and angelfish. Pricing is competitive, with transparent transactions and clear communication. Regular restocking ensures a fresh selection, making the market an attractive destination for fish enthusiasts.

Ornamental fish market is thriving with trends focusing on disease prevention for decorative aquarium fish. Siamese Fighting Fish, Guppies, Cory Catfish, Zebra Danio, and various other species like Triggerfish, Groupers, Scorpionfish, Lionfish, Pufferfish, Snapperfish, Squirrelfish, and Tangs are popular choices for both commercial and household use. Temperate and marine species, such as Molly and Tetras, cater to various climate preferences. Millennials and Gen-Z population are driving demand for ornamental fish, with an increasing interest in Caribbean species. Zoos and oceanariums are incorporating these fish into their exhibits, showcasing their vibrant colors and unique characteristics. Diseases like Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus are a concern, leading to the development of advanced treatments and preventive measures. The market for ornamental fish is expanding, offering psychological advantages and stress reduction for individuals. Luxury lifestyle enthusiasts are investing in reef aquariums and fish-only aquariums, making ornamental fish a desirable addition to their homes.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

Ornamental fish market is a flourishing business sector, offering a wide array of colorful and exotic species. Retailers source fish from various suppliers, ensuring high-quality and healthy stock. Customers seek out these markets for unique aquatic pets, enhancing their home decor or hobby collections. Market trends favor sustainable practices, such as ethical sourcing and eco-friendly aquariums. Profitable opportunities exist for entrepreneurs, as the market continues to expand, driven by increasing consumer interest and demand.

Ornamental fish market is thriving with millennials and Gen-Z population showing a growing interest. Alzheimer's patients and pet owners find companionship and stress relief through these vibrant creatures. Tetras, Guppies, Mollies, Betta, Goldfish, and even exotic marine ornamental fish are popular choices. Reef aquariums and fish-only aquariums cater to luxury lifestyle preferences. Psychological advantages like stress reduction and home comfort are major selling points. Ornamental species come in various aquarium types, enhancing interior decors and aesthetics. High-rise apartments offer new opportunities. Cross breeding leads to exotic aqua species, adding to the market's appeal. Tropical freshwater fish are easy to care for, making them ideal low-maintenance pets for hobbyists. E-commerce platforms and online retailers ensure easy access to high-quality aquarium equipment. Sustainable and eco-friendly practices are essential, with certification programs, ethical sourcing, and responsible breeding ensuring disease-free, sustainably-raised fish. However, challenges include disease outbreaks, high-density breeding facilities, and international trade networks, requiring strict adherence to ethical and sustainable aquaculture practices.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This ornamental fish market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Freshwater fish

2.2 Saltwater fish Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Ornamental Fish Market is a thriving business sector where retailers buy and sell various species of decorative fish. Suppliers source fish from around the world, ensuring a diverse inventory. Buyers visit the market to select fish based on their preferences and water conditions. Transactions are conducted in a professional manner, with clear communication and fair pricing. The market's success lies in its ability to cater to hobbyists and aquarium enthusiasts, providing them with high-quality fish to enhance their collections.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Ornamental fish markets have seen a surge in popularity among Millennials and Gen-Z population, with the trend extending to Alzheimers patients for therapeutic benefits. Pet webcams allow fish enthusiasts to monitor their underwater worlds from anywhere. Tetras, Guppies, Mollies, Betta, and various decorative aquarium fish add aesthetics to luxury lifestyles, offering psychological advantages and stress reduction. Aquarium types range from temperate to marine, catering to diverse ornamental species. Interior decors benefit from the calming presence of these aquatic creatures. High-rise apartments embrace fishkeeping as a unique hobby, with cross breeding leading to unique varieties like the Siamese Fighting Fish, Guppy hybrids, Cory Catfish, and Zebra Danio. Triggerfish, Groupers, and other exotic species add an element of adventure to this pastime.

Market Research Overview

Ornamental fish markets have experienced a surge in popularity among Millennials and Gen-Z population, with Alzheimers patients and aquarium enthusiasts also discovering the psychological advantages of keeping these vibrant creatures. From Tetras and Guppies to Betta, Goldfish, and exotic Marine ornamental fish, there's a fish for every preference and skill level. Reef aquariums and fish-only aquariums add luxury to modern homes, providing stress reduction, companionship, and low-maintenance pet ownership. Aquarium types and interior decors offer endless possibilities for personalization, while high-quality aquarium equipment and e-commerce platforms make purchasing easy. Sustainable and eco-friendly practices are increasingly important, with responsible breeding, certification programs, and ethical sourcing ensuring the health and wellbeing of ornamental species. However, disease outbreaks and disease prevention are crucial concerns, with high-density breeding facilities and international trade networks increasing the risk of contagious diseases. Decorative aquarium fish, such as Siamese Fighting Fish, Guppies, Cory Catfish, and various Tangs, add beauty and tranquility to homes, offering a diverse range of colors and ease of care. Explore the world of ornamental fish, from Temperate and Marine species to commercial and household favorites, and discover the joy and relaxation that comes with caring for these fascinating creatures. Remember, responsible practices and ethical sourcing are essential to ensure the health and happiness of your aquatic companions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Freshwater Fish



Saltwater Fish

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio