Ornare and NGO Américas Amigas sponsor 'MakeUp Your Heart' artwork charity auction

SÃO PAULO, 30 April 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornare, one of the most sophisticated international high-end bespoke furniture brands, have announced an online auction of artworks to improve women's health. This year, the initiative, dubbed #MakeUpYourHeart2021, brings together 65 artists and professionals who will lend their talents to colouring in heart-shaped pieces. It hopes to raise $100,000 and donate the amount to Américas Amigas, an NGO which helps to reduce breast cancer-related mortality among the low-income population through early disease detection and diagnosis.

The artworks will be exhibited in two Ornare shows rooms in Manhattan (150 East 58th Street, 4th floor, NY) and in Southampton (98-100 Main Street, Southampton, NY). Those interested can see the pieces available and bid online at (https://one.bidpal.net/ornare/welcome) until May 7.

The heart shape was chosen as it symbolises feelings such as love, passion, wisdom, compassion, knowledge and support all over the world. The wood pieces were created with Ornare's sophisticated raw material, which is 100% certified with the FSC international seal. Each unit is 60 centimetres and has been painted in a personal style by established names such as Tarik Currimbhoy, Janaina Tschape and Marcos Chaves.

"It is a source of huge joy being the link between artists and initiatives that assist and protect people", says Esther Schattan, Ornare's managing director. She stresses that more than 300 people have already bought hearts in auctions, benefiting local institutions in every region where the exhibition has been organised.

"The 2021 edition of the event in New York should be a repeat of the success in 2020. Last year, we brought together Brazilians who are well-known internationally, such as Vik Muniz, Marcia Grostein and Francisco Costa", says Barbara Sobel, international president of the NGO Américas Amigas. The popular auction organiser, Helio Campos, is also positive about the event: "I am honoured to once again be at the forefront of a successful Ornare project, in collaboration with big names in architecture, décor and artists from a wide range of fields, on behalf of projects aimed at caring for the vulnerable in society".

Make your donation online (https://one.bidpal.net/ornare/welcome) and help thousands of people.

