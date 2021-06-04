Ornare opens showroom in the Hamptons and expands internationalisation strategy.

SÃO PAULO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has impacted people's lives, bringing new behaviour. In search of a better quality of life, families with high purchasing power have invested in renewed and cozy environments, aligning beauty, luxury and personalisation. To attract an audience looking for charm, wealth and smart products, Ornare, one of the most sophisticated international brands of high-end custom furniture, celebrates its consolidation in the Hamptons, one of the most important inaugurations of the year.

"The Hamptons is a haven of sophistication, and its audience will find in Ornare all the attributes they expect in exclusive decoration. This is the sixth American city chosen in this expansion process. The showroom will be under the management of Fabiola Lwow and brothers Stefan and Pitter Schattan, directors of the brand in Brazil," says Esther Schattan, managing partner of Ornare.

With a space of 250 m2, art director Ricardo Bello Dias, managing partner Murillo Schattan and the Studio Ornare team designed the layout with iconic pieces, such as the metal shelves of the Ikigai line, closets of the Shaker line and the Paris kitchen, amongst others. Inside the charming and refined establishment you can check out the versatility and innovation of designers Patricia Anastassiadis, Guto Indio da Costa, Ricardo Bello Dias and Studio Ornare, who harmoniously decorate and accessorise the spaces. Aligned with fashion trends and major industries, finishings such as slatted panels, cupboards and kitchens are interpreted as elements that generate interconnected spaces, mixing high-tech with raw materials of the highest quality and strength, with no need for screws or other props. With panels, support profiles, furniture and shelves of different formats, the collection has a wide range of materials, colours and finishes aligned down to the very last detail.

"Our products are intelligently developed to create multiple configurations that adapt to all needs and environments. We are able to make dreams come true, guaranteeing customers' satisfaction on a daily basis and throughout their lives. Loyalty is so important that Ornare is already part of several generations of customers. From parent to child, in the city or countryside, we are always ready to delight and deliver the very best," says Esther.

SOURCE Ornare