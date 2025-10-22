Ornn Compute Exchange and Hydra Host Partner to Financialize Compute

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornn Compute Exchange and Hydra Host have announced a strategic partnership to advance the financialization of compute resources and bring greater transparency to GPU prices. The collaboration integrates Hydra Host's real-time infrastructure data and 30,000+ GPUs under management with Ornn's compute price indices and market analytics.

Ornn Compute Exchange and Hydra Host confirm partnership.

According to Hydra Capital Managing Director Kai Golden, "Compute is a strategic commodity and should be treated like one. Pricing decays and residual values are real concerns every compute investor must take into account. While Hydra de-risks utilization, location, and cluster design, it takes an Ornn to de-risk the broader market where the investment takes place." Through the partnership, Hydra Host will provide comprehensive infrastructure data from its global GPU fleet to enhance Ornn's compute price indices, the first benchmarks for transparent, standardized compute pricing. Long-term, Hydra and Ornn plan to combine Ornn's compute futures products with the standardization brought by its AI Factory model to de-risk compute investments and generate liquidity against both cash and compute-settled instruments.

"Hydra Host offers a uniquely comprehensive view of real-world compute activity, as well as a market-ready standard wherein a B300 GPU hour is a B300 GPU hour," said Kush Bavaria, CEO of Ornn Compute Exchange. "By aligning accurate data with transparent pricing signals, we're helping shape a more efficient and credible foundation for the global compute economy." The partnership represents a step forward for both companies in their shared mission to build a more efficient market for AI infrastructure and cloud compute resources.

About Ornn Compute Exchange

Ornn Compute Exchange is building the financial infrastructure for the compute economy. Its compute price indices track the cost of GPU compute across cloud and on-premise providers, serving as a benchmark for developers, infrastructure operators, and investors. The indices underpin a new class of financial instruments, including futures and derivatives, designed to let market participants hedge, trade, and manage exposure to compute costs. Ornn's mission is to bring liquidity and stability to one of the world's fastest-growing most important resource markets.

About Hydra Host

Hydra Host is a next-generation infrastructure company operating high-performance GPU clusters across global data centers for family offices and global alternatives allocators, data centers, and energy operators. Hydra Host, a top 10 NVIDIA Cloud Partner and Founders Fund-backed company, delivers compute as an asset class across more than 50 locations worldwide.

SOURCE Ornn AI