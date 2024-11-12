Oro Again Named a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce, marking the third year in a row the platform has earned this recognition.

With a single-license model, OroCommerce delivers a complete platform that lowers the total cost of ownership by avoiding pieced-together solutions. OroCommerce's B2B-first design handles everything from catalog management and workflow automation to customer relationship management.

Trusted by companies like Interstate Batteries, Braskem, and Saltworks, OroCommerce ensures businesses can scale without relying on patchwork setups or extensive customizations.

"We feel our Visionary position for the third year in a row reinforces that we're delivering exactly what B2B companies need – solutions that go beyond the generic and tackle their unique challenges head-on," says Yoav Kutner, CEO of Oro Inc. "Our goal is straightforward: give B2B businesses tools that work out of the box. Practical and built to grow with them."

This acknowledgment comes during a period of significant innovation for OroCommerce, as the platform recently expanded its AI capabilities with two new B2B-focused features. By emphasizing practical AI and automation, OroCommerce gives B2B organizations smarter tools that keep operations running smoothly and deliver a better buying experience.

For businesses looking for a tech partner that delivers what matters most in B2B, download the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Report to see why we believe OroCommerce continues to be a trusted choice for B2B growth.

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace solutions with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers, including RFQ (request for quote) and CPQ (configure price quote).

OroCommerce has many unique capabilities, including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Mike Lowndes, Yanna Dharmasthira, et. Al, 6 November 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, nor does it advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Oro, Inc.