Oro and SupplyCore Secure Top Honors at 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Top Supply Chain Projects Awards

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, in partnership with SupplyCore Inc., has been named among the winners of the 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the leading publication covering global supply chain operations. The award recognizes innovative projects that leverage cutting-edge technology to optimize, streamline, and enhance the supply chain.

Oro's winning project, in collaboration with SupplyCore, an established supply chain integrator with 35 years of providing facility and infrastructure supplies and support to U.S. federal civilian agencies and the military, demonstrated a transformative advancement in customer service and operations. SupplyCore's IIM 2.0, powered by OroCommerce, transformed the customer journey by enabling users to submit quotes, respond to queries, and track orders from inception to delivery.

The implementation of the OroCommerce platform has improved SupplyCore's productivity, facilitated faster and more accurate quoting, and significantly enhanced the customer experience.

"We are proud to have been a part of this journey with SupplyCore, a trailblazer in the digital transformation of the government procurement sector," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro. "Our collaboration with SupplyCore demonstrates how our solution can efficiently manage complex business-to-government environments, balancing flexibility and agility."

SupplyCore, which began as a one-room family operation in 1987, has evolved into a leading Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Prime Vendor and supply chain program manager, serving the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments. In 2021, it embarked on a digital transformation journey, integrating a state-of-the-art online e-procurement solution to meet the complex supply chain needs of federal agencies.

Their innovative platform, built in collaboration with digital agency Aaxis, integrated OroCommerce's advanced features, such as Corporate Account Management and Streamlined Request for Quote (RFQ) capabilities. The platform provided an intuitive, customer-centric interface, seamlessly connecting back-end systems and stakeholders to offer real-time updates and a personalized customer journey.

SupplyCore's IIM 2.0 continues to deliver significant business impact. It has enhanced the end-user experience, giving customers complete visibility into the ordering process as well as providing SupplyCore the ability to provide faster quotes and proactive communication. The platform also increases productivity by streamlining record-keeping and procurement processes. This has led to increased customer loyalty and purchase frequency.

This project underscores the critical importance of efficient e-procurement systems tailored to the intricate demands of federal agency and military procurement. It highlights SupplyCore's commitment to fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chain solutions, supporting the mission readiness of the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

About SupplyCore:

Since 1987, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special operational equipment, end items, and heavy equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, and Special Operational Equipment TLS. In addition, SupplyCore is a source of supply for several General Services Administration (GSA) contracts. For more information about SupplyCore and its 35-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit www.supplycore.com .

