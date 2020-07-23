ORO Editions Announces the Publication of Increments Of Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORO Editions, publishers of art, architecture, and design, today announced the publication of Increments of Neighborhood: A Compendium of Built Types for Walkable and Vibrant Communities by Brian O'Looney.

Increments of Neighborhood by Brian O'Looney

With thousands of images of building types across the country, Increments of Neighborhood is poised to become an essential handbook for civic leaders, urban designers, architects, city planners, community leaders, and developers. The only resource in the marketplace that tabulates the full range of market-rate products that fill America's cities and towns, the book is the result of more than 15 years of work by O'Looney, a design architect and master planner at the renowned architectural firm of Torti Gallas + Partners.

"Unlike books that concentrate on buildings with unlimited budgets and minimal restraints, or a particular segment of the market like houses or small apartment buildings, Increments of Neighborhood focuses on the wide range of commodified real estate products in the service of good urbanism and wonderful communities," said O'Looney. "This book offers a contrasting vision of making great places with buildings produced within the bounds of an efficient, democratic, effectively competitive marketplace."

Filled with research for the academic, fine details for the practitioner, financials for the investor, and sound outcomes for the policymakers, Increments of Neighborhood is the definitive guide for creating design that supports quality of life at every scale. Additional contributors to the book include Alex Dickson, Payton Chung, Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, and Nat Bottigheimer of the Regional Plan Association.

In his review, Robert Steuteville wrote that Increments of Neighborhood "should be on the shelf of every urban planner and developer (small or large) working to build urban places . . . there are some books that help you to understand the built environment better, and this is one of them." Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk said that "Increments of Neighborhood is a masterpiece in its ambitious and comprehensive presentation of the building components of walkable neighborhoods."

Increments of Neighborhood is a uniquely timed edition for today's economic environment, when town budgets and resources will be stretched in the wake of COVID-19 even as citizens' demands for more livable communities are rising. The book is available for purchase at Amazon.com or on the ORO website and author Brian O'Looney is available to speak with groups about the book and the principles it represents.

ABOUT BRIAN O'LOONEY - Brian O'Looney, A.I.A., LEED-AP, is a design architect, master planner, and a principal at Torti Gallas + Partners, with a practice that focuses on making places of enduring beauty based upon principles of sustainable urbanism and community embraced enrichment. He lectures on a range of topics for livable communities and sustainable development. Brian is a graduate of Yale University and the School of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

ABOUT ORO EDITIONS - Over the last 18 years ORO Editions has been prominently recognized for its consistently innovative achievements in the design publishing community. ORO's superior quality of book production and its thriving publishing program has produced a multitude of singularly exceptional titles with a concentration on architecture, landscape, urban planning, applied research, and design, while striving to represent the accomplishments of world-class architects, landscape architects, urbanists, authors, graphic designers, artists, and photographers. For more information visit www.oroeditions.com.

