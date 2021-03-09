SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORO Editions, publishers of art, architecture, and design, today announced the publication of Transect Urbanism: Readings in Human Ecology. Edited by Andres Duany of DPZ CoDesign and Brian Falk of the Center for Applied Transect Studies (CATS), Transect Urbanism is the first book to fully examine the importance of understanding the Rural-to-Urban Transect as it relates to how cities are planned, designed, and built.

Oro Editions Announces the Publication of Transect Urbanism: Readings in Human Ecology, Edited by Andres Duany and Brian Falk

An essential reference for academics, practitioners and elected officials, Transect Urbanism is the definitive resource for understanding the built environment as a part of the natural environment and for learning how cities should be designed and developed. It will appeal to all who seek to understand, teach and build walkable, livable, resilient communities with affordable housing and reduced environmental impacts and infrastructure costs, for those who seek to reform harmful zoning, and those who want to repair unsustainable sprawl. The Rural-to-Urban Transect is a framework that unifies the disparate fields of environmentalism with urban planning, design, and development.

The book is already receiving advance praise from the architectural and urban planning community, including from architectural theorist Leon Krier, who said, "The Transect Urbanism primer is for the understanding and planning of human settlements what The Origin of Species was for creation narratives."

Charles Marohn, founder of Strong Towns and author of Strong Towns: A Bottom up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity also said, "Understanding the Transect is like knowing the DNA code for human habitat. Transect Urbanism is a must-read for city-builders."

Transect Urbanism is graphically rich, with the largest collection of Transect images ever assembled, extensive captions, and the most important essays to explain the history, theory and application of this unifying methodology. Contributors to the book include: Philip Bess, Charles Bohl, David Brain, Sidney Brower, Bruce Donnelly, Andres Duany, Seth Harry, Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk, Daniel Slone, Sandy Sorlien, Galina Tachieva and Emily Talen.

Transect Urbanism is available for purchase at Amazon.com or on the ORO website.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR APPLIED TRANSECT STUDIES (CATS)

The Center for Applied Transect Studies promotes understanding of the built environment as part of the natural environment, through the planning methodology of the Rural-to-Urban Transect. CATS supports interdisciplinary research, publication, and tools for the design, coding, building and documentation of resilient communities. For more information, visit www.transect.org.

ABOUT ORO EDITIONS

Over the last 18 years ORO Editions has been prominently recognized for its consistently innovative achievements in the design publishing community. ORO's superior quality of book production and its thriving publishing program has produced a multitude of singularly exceptional titles with a concentration on architecture, landscape, urban planning, applied research, and design. For more information visit www.oroeditions.com.

Media Contact:

April Roberts

347-330-7391

[email protected]

SOURCE ORO Editions